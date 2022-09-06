Read full article on original website
Nationals catcher taken to hospital with incredibly awkward injury
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was hospitalized during Thursday’s game after suffering an incredibly painful injury. Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, and was replaced by backup Riley Adams to start the bottom of the sixth inning. After the game, Nationals manager Dave Martinez revealed Ruiz had been taken to the hospital due to swollen testicles, and the team was awaiting his return before departing for Philadelphia.
Joc Pederson’s blunt, 3-word reaction to MLB shift ban in 2023
There will be many new rules coming to MLB in the 2023 season. A pitch clock, banning of the shift and bigger bases will be introduced to help improve the game. San Francisco Giants star Joc Pederson is one of the many players happy to hear about the MLB shift ban.
Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute
It was just over a year ago since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter saw his name enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. And on Friday night, the Yanks will also honor their former captain in the Bronx. Ahead of the Hall of Fame tribute night, Aaron Boone spoke out on the […] The post Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels in hot water over teenagers’ lawsuit that could send shockwaves to rest of MLB
The Los Angeles Angels find themselves in the middle of another lawsuit this season. Unlike some of their other legal battles, though, this news has some serious implications for how the MLB will operate in the future. The lawsuit was filed by two Dominican prospects, who claimed that L.A. reneged on a verbal agreement with the two players.
Former Dodger Makes a Scene Over News of New Rules Coming to MLB
Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill showed his displeasure over the rules changes coming to MLB next year in a video posted on Twitter.
Derek Jeter's daughter says she doesn't want to 'break my leg like you did' ahead of first trip to Yankee Stadium
On Friday morning, Jeter posted a video to Twitter -- presumably filmed by his wife, model Hannah Davis. While the video is only filming the Hall of Fame shortstop, you can hear (presumably) Davis and one of the couple's daughters talking about their upcoming Friday night trip to the stadium.
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
WATCH: Le'Veon Bell Knocks Out Adrian Peterson
Le'Veon Bell knocked Adrian Peterson out.
This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive
Some call the man "Foo-dini" for his magic moves at Dodger Stadium.
Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets
The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo to resume baseball activities Sunday
NEW YORK -- New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is scheduled to start baseball activities on Sunday after getting a blood patch to aid in his recovery from an epidural injection to treat his ailing lower back. The slugging first baseman received the epidural injection on Thursday to help...
Two Streakers Hit Field With Smoke Sticks During Rams-Bills Game
Two women ran on the field of the Rams-Bills game with pink smoke sticks.
Trae Young Helps Kick Off Atlanta Falcons Season
Hawks point guard Trae Young was honored before the Atlanta Falcons first game of the season against the New Orleans Saints.
Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose pull out of BMW Championship
Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship before Saturday’s second round of the DP World Tour
Report: MLB Votes to Implement Shocking New Rules
Major League Baseball has voted to implement new rules for the 2023 season.
Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive
The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
Washington Commanders Sell Washington State Mugs With Team Logo
The Washington Commanders have done it again.
