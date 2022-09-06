Jimmy Spithill steered Team USA to its first victory in SailGP’s three seasons by outlasting rivals Peter Burling of New Zealand and Sir Ben Ainslie of Britain in a tense podium race in light air Sunday at the France Sail Grand Prix in St. Tropez. It was a big bounce back for the Americans, who hadn’t finished higher than fifth in four previous regattas this season, including a disappointing eighth in the nine-boat fleet in home waters in Chicago in June. “This is a long time coming and it feels fantastic,” said Spithill, a two-time America’s Cup champion. “It’s a sign of strength for the team to get out there yesterday and then again today in completely different conditions. It’s been an all-around team effort — from the shore team, our coach Philippe Presti and of course the athletes. Everyone did an incredible job.” The Americans earned their first Champagne celebration in tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league by staying ahead of their rivals in wind so light that the 50-foot catamarans struggled to get up on their foils.

SPORTS ・ 10 MINUTES AGO