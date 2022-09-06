ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supporters of Akron ballot initiative address complicated path for police oversight board

By Doug Livingston, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
The backers of a ballot initiative for a civilian police oversight board are acknowledging that, if their plan works, Akron might have to renegotiate its labor contract with the police union.

But according to the labor agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police Akron Lodge #7, the union cannot be forced to renegotiate the contract, which would undercut the authority of the new review board before it's ever established.

Some 70 supporters and members of the media gathered at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of the First Congregational Church of Akron to discuss and hear more about the group's proposed charter change, which would require more police training, create a civilian review board and move the independent auditor under that board instead of working at the pleasure of the mayor. In addition, the new board would have the power to initiate investigations of police conduct and policy.

Investigating police conduct and complaints against officers, however, is governed by the police union contract, which FOP President Clay Cozart said trumps the city charter.

Enough valid signatures

A coalition of petition supporters — the Black Elected Officials of Summit County, some members of city and county council, and the leaders of Freedom BLOC and the Akron NAACP — collected more than 7,000 signatures for the proposed charter amendment. Pete Zeigler, deputy director of the Summit County Board of Elections, said Tuesday afternoon that his staff have found enough signatures belonging to registered Akron voters to allow the amendment to appear on the ballot.

The process now swings back to City Council, whose clerk must inspect the proposal to see that it conforms with the established process for attempting to alter the city charter. If it does, Council would then order the board of elections to place the charter amendment on the November ballot, as directed by the signers of the petition.

Contract conflict looms

Potential conflicts with the police union contract remain a major sticking point in the effectiveness of the ballot initiative.

"I want to make one point clear," said Ward 8 Councilman Shammas Malik, a Harvard-educated lawyer whose legal research framed the charter amendment. "Earlier this year, the city negotiated and the city approved a three-year extension of the contract."

"That cannot mean that we tie our hands," Malik said. "That cannot mean that we do not pursue justice. That may mean that we need to renegotiate the contract. Contracts are renegotiated all the time."

"It's not quite that simple," said Stephanie Marsh, spokesperson for Mayor Dan Horrigan. Marsh pointed to article four of the FOP contract, which states that the "agreement may not be amended during its term except by mutual agreement."

"I’ve read both proposals. I don’t’ see much difference between the two," said Cozart, the FOP president.

"The mayor’s proposal doesn’t seem to violate the contract. So why not go with that?"

Cozart said he's seen “nothing glaring” that the union would object to in the mayor's proposal. "I did not see any clear violations at face value. But obviously we don’t know what’s going to get passed," Cozart said.

If approved this November, the petitioners' charter amendment would require City Council to create and fund a new Civilian Police Oversight Board in June and staff it by August.

In an ordinance offered last week, just hours after the petitioners said they had collected enough signatures, Mayor Dan Horrigan shared a legislative approach to creating a civilian review board. The mayor's plan requires only a simple majority of Council to launch the board. Future legislation could reverse, overturn or alter the board.

But the mayor's office said the administration would take the first year to see how the board is operating before coming to voters in November 2023 to cement the plan into the city's charter, which is not as easy to tweak as an ordinance.

Another major difference between the proposals is that the petitioners would have council appoint a majority of the boards members, whereas the mayor wants the authority to make all the appointments with the approval of Council.

Opposing opinions and preferences

Cozart said he likes that the mayor's plan would require board members to attend the Akron Police Department's citizens academy and ride along with officers for at least 40 hours. There should be more, though, he said.

"Every time we have a procedure change, they should get that training on how that procedure is changed," Cozart said. "Same thing with use of force training. They should have extensive use of force training, not just" 40 hours and the academy.

At First Congregational, religious and civic leaders gave passionate speeches, calling for change now after more than a half-century of demanding more civilian oversight of policing.

The Rev. Raymond Greene of Freedom BLOC said the current police auditor position, which the union opposed nearly 20 years ago, lacks access to materials needed to externally check police conduct and procedure.

Akron NAACP President Judi Hill said having a civilian oversight board would have allowed the people to question trends in traffic stops like the one that started a crosstown chase that ended with Jayland Walker shot 46 times by police in June.

The Rev. Nannette Pitt, the lead pastor at the church in downtown Akron, served with Councilman Malik and others present on the petition committee. She moved Hill and others with her speech for action now.

"As a faith leader, I see this charter amendment as a way to move the dialogue of justice in the direction of healing," said Pitt, who's led the church and lived in West Akron since 2015. "Growing up in South Africa, I've learned that healing and reconciliation cannot be gained without truth.

"No one should have anything to fear from citizen oversight if they have nothing to hide," she said.

Addressing questions from the media, Malik explained a major difference between the mayor's proposal and theirs: the ability to initiate investigations. Malik said the petitioners' plan would create a board whose intent would be to let investigations of citizen complaints against police and uses of force, including deadly encounters with police, unfold as they currently do, with internal investigations by the Akron Police Department or outside reviews by state investigators.

The petition language also calls for a board that, with two-thirds of its members in agreement, could authorize the police auditor to investigate police misconduct and policy, getting at the heart of racial disparities in policing and the collateral of routine practice like stopping motorists for traffic and equipment violations, Malik said.

Reach reporter Doug Livingston at dlivignston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.

