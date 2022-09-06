Two Licking County football games have had kickoff pushed back to 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

The games with Licking Valley visiting Johnstown and Licking Heights visiting Utica have moved their start time back 30 minutes because of traffic concerns particularly in the area Mink Road and Ohio 161.

The Intel groundbreaking is set for Friday morning in western Licking County. The event, which is expected to include President Joe Biden, could last well into the afternoon, creating congestion at the site between Johnstown and Pataskala.

The game with Watkins Memorial visiting Northridge remains a 7 p.m. start.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Two Licking County football games now 7:30 due to Biden at Intel event