Newark Advocate

Two Licking County football games now 7:30 due to Biden at Intel event

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 4 days ago

Two Licking County football games have had kickoff pushed back to 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

The games with Licking Valley visiting Johnstown and Licking Heights visiting Utica have moved their start time back 30 minutes because of traffic concerns particularly in the area Mink Road and Ohio 161.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozjwW_0hkQSmCo00

The Intel groundbreaking is set for Friday morning in western Licking County. The event, which is expected to include President Joe Biden, could last well into the afternoon, creating congestion at the site between Johnstown and Pataskala.

The game with Watkins Memorial visiting Northridge remains a 7 p.m. start.

