Door County Pulse
Sevastopol Spikers Down Southern Door in Four
Sevastopol’s girls volleyball team picked up another Packerland Conference victory against a county rival Sept. 8 when the Pioneers won at home in four sets over Southern Door, 25-16, 19-25, 25-16, 27-25. Statistical leaders for the Pioneers included: Johanna Andreae, 14 kills, 12 digs, 10 assists, 2 aces; Bailey...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac dedicates $5 million to new football stadium
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Cardinals will have a brand new ‘nest’ for its football team to call home, and it’s made of turf. The Fond du Lac School District shared that the Board of Education committed up to $5.3 million to the construction of a new football stadium.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Marlene A. Allen
Marlene (Watermolen) Allen, “Marnie”, 90, devoted wife, extraordinary mother, dedicated sister, loving grandmother, and life-enhancer. A resident of Sturgeon Bay, WI and former resident of Suamico, WI, Marlene died peacefully in her sleep and was joyfully reunited with her “Bunky” on September 6, 2022. Marlene was...
Door County Pulse
GRAMMY WINNERS DAILEY & VINCENT RETURN
Dailey & Vincent will be back at the Peg Egan Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Sept. 11, 6 pm. As Grand Ole Opry members, five-time Grammy Award winners individually, three-time Grammy Award nominees collectively, four-time DOVE Award winners, and winners of 35 IBMA Awards altogether, Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent – backed by one of the best bands on tour today – are elite entertainers in bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Michael J Kaczmarek
Michael J. Kaczmarek “Kaz”, 52, of Green Bay, passed away on September 6, 2022 after a year and a half battle with cancer. Mike was born in Door County to Stanley and Catherine Kaczmarek. He loved trips home to “the farm” to spend time in nature and recount his many adventures with his siblings over the years. Growing up on a dairy farm, Mike enjoyed reminiscing about farm equipment, working in the woods, hunting, four-wheeling, and the daily labor that he shared with his siblings.
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone for Kristyn Allen’s twin daughters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a milestone for Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen and her family. Many viewers followed the story of her twins Braelyn and Brielle. The girls had a tough battle with RSV as infants. Braeyln was critically ill and spent months at...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Murphy Baxter White
Murphy Baxter White, 47, died peacefully on Saturday September 3, 2022 at his home in Egg Harbor, Wisconsin with his family at his side, after a long and hard-fought battle with lymphoma. He was born March 2, 1975 in Denver, Colorado, son of William Henry White Jr. and Mary Kathleen...
wtaq.com
First Direct Flight From Vegas Departs Green Bay Airport
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The flight was nearly full. The nonstop flight will be offered on...
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Fond du Lac
Wisconsin- The State Patrol’s law of the month for September is a focus on child passenger safety. Each year in Wisconsin, nearly 2,000 children are hurt in crashes. Authorities say it’s important to have a properly installed car seat and follow age and size requirements for that seat.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
UPMATTERS
Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on WIS 26 in Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 4:44 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked the southbound lanes of WIS 26 near I-41 in Oshkosh earlier. Officials say that all lanes on WIS 26 are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
UPMATTERS
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
Door County Pulse
ARTRAGEOUS BENEFIT RETURNS SEPT. 17
The Women’s Fund of Door County invites the community to an ARTrageous Benefit featuring the work of more than 30 Door County women artists Sept. 17, 2 pm, at Rehberger’s Hidden Acres Farm, 1128 Beach Road in Sister Bay. During this one-day opportunity, guests purchase $5 tickets for...
Door County Pulse
Save Those Seeds
Get a jump start on next year’s garden by saving seeds. If you walk through Dora Leonardson’s garden, you’ll likely see some remnants of the summer’s peas and beans, now well past their peak, that are fading and drying out on the vine. This isn’t the sign of a lazy gardener who’s procrastinating with end-of-the-season cleanup. In fact, it’s quite the opposite: Leonardson intentionally left these plants behind to dry so that in a few weeks, she could collect the pods and save the seeds inside them, giving her a jump start on next year’s garden.
Door County Pulse
CONTEMPORARY ART TOUR
Three festive opening receptions to showcase the diversity of the county’s contemporary art scene will run concurrently Sept. 10, 3-7 pm, during the annual Contemporary Art Tour. Each of the participating galleries will feature recent works by the owners and the artists they represent. Idea Gallery in West Jacksonport,...
WBAY Green Bay
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Door County Pulse
Door to Nature: Invasive Roadside Shrubs
There are many weedy plants along the roadsides that county workers mow once or twice a summer. This mowing helps to spread the seeds along the shoulders of the roads, so we’ll never be rid of these nonnative plants. Some do provide seeds for migrating birds, however. There are...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Oconto County resort offers fairy tale setting
MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Tucked away in Wisconsin’s Northwoods is a property that makes you feel as if you’re in a 15th century fairy tale. It’s all thanks to one man’s creative vision and incredibly hard work that began 100 years ago. This week in Small...
Comments / 0