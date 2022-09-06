Get a jump start on next year’s garden by saving seeds. If you walk through Dora Leonardson’s garden, you’ll likely see some remnants of the summer’s peas and beans, now well past their peak, that are fading and drying out on the vine. This isn’t the sign of a lazy gardener who’s procrastinating with end-of-the-season cleanup. In fact, it’s quite the opposite: Leonardson intentionally left these plants behind to dry so that in a few weeks, she could collect the pods and save the seeds inside them, giving her a jump start on next year’s garden.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO