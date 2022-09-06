ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

'I'm not a great celebrator': Craig Counsell unfazed by his latest managerial milestone, 600 victories

By Todd Rosiak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
DENVER - Earlier Monday, Craig Counsell was asked about celebrating milestones, either in his current role as Milwaukee Brewers manager or during his days as a player.

"I'm not a great celebrator," he quipped. "I don't celebrate well. Actually, I don't celebrate at all."

The topic was broached just hours before his team defeated the Colorado Rockies, 6-4, at Coors Field. It was the 600th victory of Counsell's managerial career, which began on May 4, 2015, when he was named Ron Roenicke's replacement.

"You take note of them, so I'm forced to take note of them," he said of his latest achievement. On June 15, Counsell became the franchise's all-time winningest manager, passing Phil Garner with his 564th.

"I didn't have any milestones as a player," Counsell continued. "The only milestone I remember wasn't good, let's put it that way."

That one was the 0-for-45 streak Counsell endured at the plate in his final season as a player in 2011.

It was pointed out to Counsell that prior to that he had earned two rings as a World Series champion – first with the Florida Marlins in 1997 and then with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001 – and that he was downplaying his accomplishments a bit after a playing career that spanned 16 seasons and 1,624 games.

"Those were experiences. Those aren't milestones," he said of winning the World Series. "I'm in for the experiences, not the milestones. That's what I would say. I've been like that for a while – fortunately or unfortunately, I don't know.

"The experience, I care about. Milestone? Pass."

Adrian Houser pitched five innings and earned the victory Monday but knew nothing about Counsell's achievement until after the game had ended.

"Somebody said it as we were walking in after shaking hands," he said. "He doesn't really talk about that. That's a pretty awesome feat. I'm glad to be a part of a lot of those wins on this team.

"It's pretty cool to see."

Counsell is the 12th active manager to reach the 600-victory mark.

Tony LaRussa (2,889), Dusty Baker (2,074), Terry Francona (1,851), Buck Showalter (1,636), Bob Melvin (1,420) and Bud Black (1,055) lead the way with Don Mattingly (875), Mike Matheny (746), A.J. Hinch (698); Dave Roberts (634) and Kevin Cash (629) also members of the club.

Counsell played for Melvin, who is considered to be one of his managerial mentors along with Jim Leyland.

Counsell is the longest-tenured manager in the National League and the third-longest-tenured manager in the major leagues behind Cleveland's Francona and Tampa Bay's Cash.

His next milestone will come sometime next season, when he'll pass Garner's franchise mark of 1,180 games managed. He entered Tuesday at 1,142 with a 600-542 mark

Currently, his focus is on improving the Brewers' standing in the National League playoff picture.

At 71-63, Milwaukee entered Tuesday's game with the Rockies 7½ games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the Central Division standings while only two games behind the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies in the race for the final two wild-card spots.

