Las Cruces, NM

Week 3 Prep Football Hero

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
Each week this high school football season, the Sun-News will ask readers to vote on the Prep Football Hero Poll.

The winner will be announced Thursday afternoon at lcsun-news.com and in Friday's print edition.

Who won the Week 2 Prep Football Hero Poll?

The Week 3 nominees are:

Matt Lashley, Las Cruces QB: Lashley was 8 for 11 passing for 167 yards with a touchdown and interception. He rushed 14 times 124 yards on the ground.

Mikah Gutierrez, Centennial RB: Gutierrez had 28 carries for 214 yards with two rushing touchdowns against La Cueva.

Fabian Lozoya, Organ Mountain RB/DL: Lozoya had 144 yards and two scores against Mayfield with five quarterback sacks.

Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

