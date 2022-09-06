County commissioners OK litigation process over Holiday Farm Fire

The Lane County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to hire law firms that will begin litigation ahead of a potential lawsuit meant to recover costs associated with the Holiday Farm Fire from parties responsible for starting it.

The Holiday Farm Fire, one of the destructive Labor Day 2020 wildfires that altogether burned more than 1 million aces in Oregon, still is under investigation, and the Willamette National Forest has not concluded what started the fire.

Ongoing lawsuits, however, have put the blame on utility companies, such as Lane Electric Cooperative and the Eugene Water & Electric Board, arguing those utilities failed to switch off power lines during a wind storm, causing the wildfire.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to engage the law firms of Baron & Budd, Tom D’Amore and Dixon Diab & Chambers to initiate litigation over the fire's cost. The county can file a complaint until Sept. 7, when the statute of limitation expires.

"This is a matter of keeping options available for the future at this point in time," said District 4 Commissioner Pat Farr.

Commissioners voted on the decision unanimously Tuesday, citing a duty to taxpayers to assure parties responsible for the fire are held accountable and a legal obligation to attempt to recover its money after accepting federal disaster aid.

The law firms first approached the county counsel last summer, offering to represent the county in such litigation. The commissioners chose not to retain the firms, but decided to revisit the question before the county's right to sue ended.

The attorneys will provide all legal services necessary to investigate, analyze, prepare, file and prosecute any potential lawsuit, as well as collect any judgement from it, according to the professional services agreement approved by the commissioners. Lane Electric, EWEB and the Bonneville Power Administration are listed as possible lawsuit defendants.

Representatives from local utilities said in statements Tuesday they do not believe they are responsible for the fire.

"We understand Lane County is doing its due diligence in serving the interests of county residents," read a statement from the Lane Electric Cooperative. "As stated at the onset of the investigation, Lane Electric is cooperating with federal and state authorities. At this time, we do not believe that our assets contributed to the cause of the fire."

EWEB spokesman Aaron Orlowski said the utility has a good relationship with the county and understands its desire to retain its rights for financial recovery, but noted the county so far hasn't given EWEB indication it will take legal action.

"It’s important to note that EWEB’s power lines automatically de-energized several hours before the Holiday Farm Fire ignited. We take wildfire prevention very seriously and have designed our systems to prevent potential wildfire," Orlowski said. "We take wildfire prevention very seriously and have designed our systems to prevent potential wildfire."

Contact reporter Adam Duvernay at aduvernay@registerguard.com. Follow on Twitter @DuvernayOR.