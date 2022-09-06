ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia jumps Ohio St. to No. 2 in AP poll; Alabama on top

By Field Level Media
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhFg6_0hkQRxdM00

Georgia rode a dominating performance against Oregon to move to No. 2 in the first Associated Press Top 25 poll of the regular season, sending Ohio State to No. 3.

Alabama stayed at No. 1, earning 44 of 63 first-place votes. Georgia, with its 49-3 thrashing of Oregon, gained 17 first-place votes and moved up one spot in the poll released Tuesday. Despite a lukewarm first half in their defeat of Notre Dame, the Buckeyes received the other two first-place votes.

The Advocate & Democrat

Community Policy