Summerville, GA

WTVCFOX

Two trains collide in Rome, Georgia Saturday morning says Norfolk Southern

ROME, Ga. — A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, according to the Floyd County Police Department. Police say there were no injuries reported and crews are working to clean-up the scene. A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern released a statement:
ROME, GA
Summerville, GA
WTVCFOX

Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Man shot in Rossville Thursday night

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
ROSSVILLE, GA
WTVCFOX

Woman carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman had her vehicle taken by force early Friday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened at the 1700 block of South Kelly Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Arriving officers found the 31-year-old driver with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a child was recovered almost...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

