WTVCFOX
"We're a family:" Football brings Chattooga County residents together during water crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Trion schools are not far from the city of Summerville where water has been out for the past week. Many students and staff at Trion live in Summerville and are tackling the challenges without water daily. Yet there's one thing this week that has brought...
WTVCFOX
Two trains collide in Rome, Georgia Saturday morning says Norfolk Southern
ROME, Ga. — A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, according to the Floyd County Police Department. Police say there were no injuries reported and crews are working to clean-up the scene. A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern released a statement:
WTVCFOX
New apartments planned for Northshore as Chattanooga's housing crisis persists
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Northshore is no stranger to fuel tanks and factories, but a fuel farm on Manufacturers Road is only steps away from becoming one of Chattanooga’s largest apartment complexes. But, will it help those struggling to find an apartment in his housing crisis?. Nashville based...
WTVCFOX
Protect Your Tap: UTC partnering with TDEC to check for lead in childcare services
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has funded the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's program to help test drinking water for lead in local, licensed childcare centers. I think it’s definitely important to protect our future generation," says UTC student Jillian Saraney. Saraney is...
WTVCFOX
Attention fliers: TSA upgrades to mean longer lines at Chattanooga's airport
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hurry up and wait. That's the message to air passengers flying out of Chattanooga in the coming weeks. The Chattanooga Airport says that's because screeners with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are upgrading their equipment. The TSA screening area will be reduced to one lane between...
WTVCFOX
Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
WTVCFOX
"Finishing Eliza's Run:" Dozens in Chattanooga run to honor slain Memphis jogger
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is honoring Eliza Fletcher. Dozens of runners gathered early Friday morning to "Finish Her Run." Memphis Police said Fletcher was killed after being kidnapped during a pre-dawn run September 2. "We as a normal group of women and some men who are here to support...
WTVCFOX
Man shot in Rossville Thursday night
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
WTVCFOX
Woman carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman had her vehicle taken by force early Friday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened at the 1700 block of South Kelly Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Arriving officers found the 31-year-old driver with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a child was recovered almost...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Red Bank vs. Soddy Daisy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Red Bank vs. Soddy Daisy. This game is our Friday Night Rivals game of the week.
