Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
Pekin mom insists child was bullied before school altercation
PACKWOOD, Iowa — A mother of one of the students involved in an altercation at Pekin schools is breaking her silence. Jessica Winn is apologizing for her daughter’s behavior shown in a video that went viral last week. I want to apologize as a mother to a mother...
Southeast Iowa police chief responds to Oath Keepers name leak
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials, and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center...
Gibbs man's chickens, guineas, turkey mysteriously vanish
GIBBS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man's nearly two dozen feathered friends mysteriously vanished this week. It happened late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning at a home in the 100 block of Finney Street in Gibbs. Matthew Seward told KTVO he woke up to find his 20 chickens,...
Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame inducts 4 new members
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The newest group of inductees into the Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame was introduced on Friday in Kirksville. The organization announced four men to be inducted into the class of 2022, the second class in the Hall of Fame’s history. Of the four, Lt....
Donations from 'Mascots Marching for Meals' go a long way to support Adair County kids
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — September is Hunger Action Month. On September 17, The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is hosting a fundraiser to ensure Adair County kids don't go hungry when not in school. That day, the fourth "Mascots Marching for Meals" fundraiser will take place at the...
Kirksville inducts three former football players into football hall of fame
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Tigers Football Team has a long history of great players and teams who have shaped their school and the community around them. To honor the greats that have played for the hometown team, the Orange and Black Foundation started a hall of fame in 2012.
