Centerville, IA

ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Pekin mom insists child was bullied before school altercation

PACKWOOD, Iowa — A mother of one of the students involved in an altercation at Pekin schools is breaking her silence. Jessica Winn is apologizing for her daughter’s behavior shown in a video that went viral last week. I want to apologize as a mother to a mother...
PACKWOOD, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa police chief responds to Oath Keepers name leak

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials, and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center...
OSKALOOSA, IA
ktvo.com

Gibbs man's chickens, guineas, turkey mysteriously vanish

GIBBS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man's nearly two dozen feathered friends mysteriously vanished this week. It happened late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning at a home in the 100 block of Finney Street in Gibbs. Matthew Seward told KTVO he woke up to find his 20 chickens,...
GIBBS, MO
ktvo.com

Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame inducts 4 new members

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The newest group of inductees into the Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame was introduced on Friday in Kirksville. The organization announced four men to be inducted into the class of 2022, the second class in the Hall of Fame’s history. Of the four, Lt....
KIRKSVILLE, MO

