How much is Keller Hopkins willing to pay?

Keller Hopkins , candidate for Sussex County Council, has personally loaned his campaign $163,000, even though the job he’s after pays just $35,252 per year.

That means if he wins, he’ll have to serve on County Council for four and a half years to make enough money to pay himself back.

If he loses — well, you do the math.

The loans are shown on Hopkins’ most recent campaign finance filing , which was submitted to the Department of Elections on Sept. 6.

During the same period of time, Hopkins’ primary opponent, John Rieley, loaned his campaign $15,000.

Meanwhile, as of Jan. 1, 2022, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer has loaned $209,389.62 of his own money to a candidate committee he set up in anticipation of his 2024 run for governor.

With those figures in mind, the amount Hopkins has loaned himself is 78% of what Meyer has, albeit for a much less glamorous position.

Hopkins could not be reached for comment.

“What is the prize at play here to loan yourself that much money to win a primary election,” Rieley asked in an interview with Delaware LIVE News. “We don’t spend that much money on state Senate races — sometimes not even statewide races. And that’s not even total spending — that’s just what he’s loaned himself.”

“I wonder if it has something to do with rezoning Route 1 from Lewes clear up to Milford,” Rieley said. “A lot of money in play for developers if that would happen.”

Rieley said a Facebook post he recently made shows that Hopkins has a track record of voting in favor of developments, then accepting contracts to work on those developments.

“There’s a clear pattern there,” he said.

Also listed on Hopkins’ most recent campaign finance filing is a $25,871.96 payment to his own company, Hopkins Construction.

It’s not clear what goods or services he purchased from his company.

Hopkins sent $8,000 to Florida-based campaign consultant Jon Coley. In August, Delaware LIVE News reported that a political action committee sent Coley $17,000 to produce mailers critical of Greg Fuller, a candidate for register of wills.

According to his filing, Hopkins also paid $12,808.78 to BullsEye Public Affairs , a company Coley owns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.