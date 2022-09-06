ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

When new COVID booster available through Spectrum

By Emily Linnert
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health expects to have the new omicron boosters on hand and ready for patients by Sept. 15.

Patients can sign up now through MyChart. Anyone 12 years and older is eligible to receive this booster, if they are at least two months out from their last COVID-19 vaccination.

Dr. Russ Lampen, an adult infectious disease expert at Spectrum Health, said if you haven’t gotten around to getting any of the boosters, this is the one to get.

“About 90% of all COVID cases right now are being caused by a BA5 variant. The new updated vaccines will hopefully help induce immunity towards the circulating strains that are currently causing most of the disease out there,” Lampen said. “This is the first time since the vaccines were introduced that we’ve made some modifications to these vaccines to help provide better protection for some of these variants that have developed over the past couple of years.”

The Kent County Health Department is hoping to begin scheduling people by the end of this week.

