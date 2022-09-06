ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

2 killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. - Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Tukwila late Friday night. According to Washington State Patrol, at least three cars were involved in a crash on northbound I-5, near I-405 in Southcenter around 11:30 p.m. It's unclear what led up to the crash.
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

I-5 three-vehicle collision results in two dead

TUKWILA, Wash. — Just before 11 p.m., there was a three-vehicle collision on Northbound I-5 near Southcenter. According to officials, there are two confirmed deaths, while there is no information regarding other victims or their conditions.
TUKWILA, WA
Chronicle

Two Injured in Wednesday Night Crash North of Castle Rock

Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock. At about 10:15 p.m., a 2019 Kia Forte hit the 2021 Toyota Corolla in front of it as they were both driving southbound on I-5, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Kia continued off the right side of the road into the tree line, hitting a deer and a tree.
CASTLE ROCK, WA
masonwebtv.com

Two Died, One Injured after Crash Involving Gravel Truck

A Shelton woman and an Olympia man died Wednesday morning after a three-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 101 near the “C” Street Overpass in Shelton. The Washington State Patrol says a small pickup truck and an SUV were southbound on 101 about 7:30 AM. At milepost 346, the pickup crossed the centerline and struck the driver’s side of a northbound Peterbilt dump truck (which was reported as a “gravel truck”). A press memo says the dump truck “rotated counter-clockwise, tipped onto its passenger side, and collided” with the SUV in the southbound lane.
SHELTON, WA
KOMO News

Verbal confrontation leads to gunshot at Hwy 101 in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A verbal altercation turned physical as one man shot another on a freeway in the state's capital on Friday morning. According to the Olympia Police Department, the incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. at Black Lake Boulevard SW and the Highway 101 on ramp. Police said two men were arguing before one shot the other in the hand.
OLYMPIA, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)

Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Several exits to close for construction on northbound I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Several exits along northbound I-5 in Tacoma will be closed for construction this weekend. Starting 10 p.m. Friday, closures will move up northbound I-5 every day while crews resurface the off-ramps around the I-5 Puyallup River Bridge. The Washington State Department of Transportation urges drivers to plan ahead, as they expect major backups.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Murder of 51-year-old Orting man described as ambush

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two teens, Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon, who are accused of killing a 51-year-old Orting man, were supposed to be starting their junior year of high school but instead, are behind bars after pleading not guilty to first-degree and second-degree murder charges. While the teens...
ORTING, WA
The Suburban Times

Touch a Truck on Saturday

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. It’s going to be a beautiful weekend for Touch A Truck at Sprinker Recreation Center in Spanaway. Bring the kids (and big kids) out to see semi-trucks, super fuel tankers, military vehicles, buses, a zamboni, and of course, PCSD rigs!
SPANAWAY, WA
q13fox.com

Fire rips through abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that destroyed an abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood early Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. and happened at the Alfy's Pizza Building on 196th Street Southwest. Crews contained the fire before 5:30 a.m. No injuries were...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Metro bus catches fire in downtown Seattle

A Metro bus fire caught on fire in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, according to video from the scene. KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan just happened to be there when the bus ignited in the middle of Second Avenue South. Video shows flames erupting and smoke rising from the front left...
SEATTLE, WA

