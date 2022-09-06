Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball is a Little Different in the Pacific NorthwestIBWAASeattle, WA
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
q13fox.com
Man shoots another man during dispute in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia police are investigating after a man shot another man during a dispute Friday morning. Before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at Black Lake Boulevard Southwest and the Highway 101 on-ramps. According to investigators, two men got into a fight and during the confrontation, one...
KOMO News
Second Homicide Suspect Arrested in the Tacoma Murder
TACOMA, Wash. — Today, officers arrested a second suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that took place on July 30, ending in the killing of 39-year old, Ronnal Hines. The 24-year-old female was booked into jail for Murder 2. Officials established probable cause to arrest two suspects related...
Murder of 51-year-old Orting man described as ambush
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two teens, Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon, who are accused of killing a 51-year-old Orting man, were supposed to be starting their junior year of high school but instead, are behind bars after pleading not guilty to first-degree and second-degree murder charges. While the teens...
nypressnews.com
Renton trench collapse victim identified; investigation underway
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man killed in a trench collapse Wednesday in Renton. Surjit Gill died from compressional asphyxia after falling into the trench and being covered by about 10 feet of dirt. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident. Officials received...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Second person arrested in connection with July homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police said a second suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a homicide in July. Police said they arrested a 24-year-old woman and booked her into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder. Last month, a 25-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail...
q13fox.com
2 killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. - Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Tukwila late Friday night. According to Washington State Patrol, at least three cars were involved in a crash on northbound I-5, near I-405 in Southcenter around 11:30 p.m. It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Tacoma police searching for man who attempted to steal from ATM
The Tacoma Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to steal from an ATM earlier this month. According to CrimeStoppers Tacoma/Pierce County, on Sept. 1, the man used a torch to try and break into an ATM at the Wells Fargo at 5245 Pacific Ave.
Suspected gang member arrested, charged after allegedly selling bogus oxycodone pills with fentanyl
A 23-year-old Tacoma man has been arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said a joint operation with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tacoma...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
I-5 three-vehicle collision results in two dead
TUKWILA, Wash. — Just before 11 p.m., there was a three-vehicle collision on Northbound I-5 near Southcenter. According to officials, there are two confirmed deaths, while there is no information regarding other victims or their conditions.
Burglary suspect arrested after police say over 30K stolen from Olympia businesses
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia police said a suspect has been arrested after an estimated $33,000 worth of items were stolen from two downtown businesses. Police said they recovered clothing, items worn by the suspect during two burglaries, drugs, a 9 mm gun and two ballistic vests after obtaining a search warrant.
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish prompts evacuations, road closures
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 5,000 acres, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents north of Highway 2, from...
q13fox.com
Man fatally shoots person trying to break into his SeaTac apartment, deputies say
SEATAC, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man shot and killed a person trying to break into his apartment in SeaTac. The shooting happened at about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 16700 block on 31st Avenue South. Investigators said the man reported that someone was trying to break into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body Recovered From Deadly Floatplane Crash Identified
Authorities are still searching for the floatplane wreckage and the bodies of the nine other victims presumed dead.
Victim's body recovered nearly eight hours after Renton trench collapse
RENTON, Wash. — One person was killed after a trench collapsed at a work site in Renton on Wednesday afternoon. The collapse occurred at NE 38th Street and Lincoln Avenue NE, according to Renton Regional Fire Authority. The collapse occurred just before 1 p.m., according to Pat Pawlak, a...
q13fox.com
Two people shot at Auburn apartment complex, suspect in custody
Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting at an apartment complex. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Police seek information after remains belonging to Seattle woman missing since 1990 found
Seattle Police Department detectives are asking the public for information about a woman whose remains were found in March, more than 30 years after she went missing in Seattle. According to SPD, in late October 1990, 29-year-old Linda Moore was reported missing by her family in North Seattle. In March...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Mazda, flower-basket thief on video, two arrests
STOLEN MAZDA: Lynda sent the photo and report of her father’s stolen car:. Identifying feature: Black and yellow striped sticker on bumper. FLOWER-BASKET THIEF: A hanging flower basket was stolen from outside the Senior Center of West Seattle, whose executive director Amy Lee Derenthal sent the security video, wondering if anyone recognizes the thief:
Renton Police Investigate Possible Road Rage After Traffic Collision Involving Hummer
Renton, WA: A traffic collision may have possibly triggered road rage involving a Hummer and multiple incidents in the city of Renton on Monday night. Officers received… Read more "Renton Police Investigate Possible Road Rage After Traffic Collision Involving Hummer"
q13fox.com
Woman shot, killed in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
2 injured in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called at 2:23 p.m. to the 1600 block of 22nd Way Northeast for a report of shots fired at a home. When officers arrived, Kent police were already at the...
Comments / 0