Tacoma, WA

q13fox.com

Man shoots another man during dispute in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia police are investigating after a man shot another man during a dispute Friday morning. Before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at Black Lake Boulevard Southwest and the Highway 101 on-ramps. According to investigators, two men got into a fight and during the confrontation, one...
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Second Homicide Suspect Arrested in the Tacoma Murder

TACOMA, Wash. — Today, officers arrested a second suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that took place on July 30, ending in the killing of 39-year old, Ronnal Hines. The 24-year-old female was booked into jail for Murder 2. Officials established probable cause to arrest two suspects related...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Murder of 51-year-old Orting man described as ambush

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two teens, Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon, who are accused of killing a 51-year-old Orting man, were supposed to be starting their junior year of high school but instead, are behind bars after pleading not guilty to first-degree and second-degree murder charges. While the teens...
ORTING, WA
nypressnews.com

Renton trench collapse victim identified; investigation underway

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man killed in a trench collapse Wednesday in Renton. Surjit Gill died from compressional asphyxia after falling into the trench and being covered by about 10 feet of dirt. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident. Officials received...
RENTON, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
q13fox.com

2 killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. - Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Tukwila late Friday night. According to Washington State Patrol, at least three cars were involved in a crash on northbound I-5, near I-405 in Southcenter around 11:30 p.m. It's unclear what led up to the crash.
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

I-5 three-vehicle collision results in two dead

TUKWILA, Wash. — Just before 11 p.m., there was a three-vehicle collision on Northbound I-5 near Southcenter. According to officials, there are two confirmed deaths, while there is no information regarding other victims or their conditions.
TUKWILA, WA
Public Safety
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Mazda, flower-basket thief on video, two arrests

STOLEN MAZDA: Lynda sent the photo and report of her father’s stolen car:. Identifying feature: Black and yellow striped sticker on bumper. FLOWER-BASKET THIEF: A hanging flower basket was stolen from outside the Senior Center of West Seattle, whose executive director Amy Lee Derenthal sent the security video, wondering if anyone recognizes the thief:
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Woman shot, killed in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 injured in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called at 2:23 p.m. to the 1600 block of 22nd Way Northeast for a report of shots fired at a home. When officers arrived, Kent police were already at the...
AUBURN, WA

