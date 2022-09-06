Read full article on original website
Kansas looks to show improved squad in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — Kansas football makes its trip to Morgantown for the first time under Lance Leipold on Saturday as it looks to start its season 2-0. The Jayhawks opened their season with a shellacking of Tennessee Tech in Lawrence last Friday, taking down the FCS Golden Eagles by a 56-10 scoreline. KU was firing on all cylinders, gaining 506 total yards of offense in just 49 snaps.
Kansas swipes WVU’s home opener in OT thriller
West Virginia was stung after its season-opening loss against Pitt. On the other end of that week was an early shot at Big 12 competition — the Kansas Jayhawks, a team over which they were favored by two touchdowns and that historically gave them little trouble. Only this time,...
WVU, Kansas kick off Big 12 slate early in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — Big 12 football comes early as the West Virginia Mountaineers host Kansas at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Jayhawk coach Lance Leipold makes his first trek to the Mountain State after taking...
