Kansas City, MO

WVNT-TV

Kansas looks to show improved squad in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W. Va — Kansas football makes its trip to Morgantown for the first time under Lance Leipold on Saturday as it looks to start its season 2-0. The Jayhawks opened their season with a shellacking of Tennessee Tech in Lawrence last Friday, taking down the FCS Golden Eagles by a 56-10 scoreline. KU was firing on all cylinders, gaining 506 total yards of offense in just 49 snaps.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNT-TV

Kansas swipes WVU’s home opener in OT thriller

West Virginia was stung after its season-opening loss against Pitt. On the other end of that week was an early shot at Big 12 competition — the Kansas Jayhawks, a team over which they were favored by two touchdowns and that historically gave them little trouble. Only this time,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNT-TV

WVU, Kansas kick off Big 12 slate early in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W. Va — Big 12 football comes early as the West Virginia Mountaineers host Kansas at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Jayhawk coach Lance Leipold makes his first trek to the Mountain State after taking...
MORGANTOWN, WV

