MORGANTOWN, W. Va — Kansas football makes its trip to Morgantown for the first time under Lance Leipold on Saturday as it looks to start its season 2-0. The Jayhawks opened their season with a shellacking of Tennessee Tech in Lawrence last Friday, taking down the FCS Golden Eagles by a 56-10 scoreline. KU was firing on all cylinders, gaining 506 total yards of offense in just 49 snaps.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO