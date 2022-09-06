UGA moves up to No. 2 in AP Top 25. Here’s how Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted

ATLANTA — The defending national champions Georgia moved up a spot in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season.

The Dawgs rank No. 2 in this week’s poll after beating Oregon, 49-3. Alabama remained No. 1 and received 44 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel and 1,552 points.

Georgia received 17 first-place votes. Ohio State moved down to No. 3 and received two first-place votes. Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4 while Clemson dropped a spot to No. 5 after its win over Georgia Tech Monday night in Atlanta.

The AP poll media panel is made up of 63 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com. Here is how he ranked the top 25 in Week 1. The complete AP poll final votes can be found here.

Zach Klein’s Top 25 ballot

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Texas A&M Michigan Baylor Clemson Notre Dame USC Oklahoma State Miami Oklahoma Michigan State Florida Arkansas North Carolina State Pittsburgh Utah Wisconsin BYU Ole Miss Kentucky Houston Oregon

