ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

UGA moves up to No. 2 in AP Top 25. Here’s how Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07czF6_0hkQPt2200

ATLANTA — The defending national champions Georgia moved up a spot in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season.

The Dawgs rank No. 2 in this week’s poll after beating Oregon, 49-3. Alabama remained No. 1 and received 44 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel and 1,552 points.

Georgia received 17 first-place votes. Ohio State moved down to No. 3 and received two first-place votes. Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4 while Clemson dropped a spot to No. 5 after its win over Georgia Tech Monday night in Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The AP poll media panel is made up of 63 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com. Here is how he ranked the top 25 in Week 1. The complete AP poll final votes can be found here.

Zach Klein’s Top 25 ballot

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Michigan
  6. Baylor
  7. Clemson
  8. Notre Dame
  9. USC
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Miami
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Michigan State
  14. Florida
  15. Arkansas
  16. North Carolina State
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Utah
  19. Wisconsin
  20. BYU
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Kentucky
  23. Houston
  24. Oregon

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

PantherCut: GSU Football Set to Host Biggest Home Game Ever

Georgia State Football is set to host its biggest home game ever as the North Carolina Tarheels come calling to Center Parc Stadium on Saturday at Noon in a game that will be televised nationally on ESPNU. It will mark another historic first as this will be the first time a Power Five opponent has played at GSU.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Klein
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
WTVM

Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

UNG makes latest Forbes list

The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 2#Uga#Ap Top 25#College Football#American Football#Associated Press#Dawgs#Ohio State#Clemson#Ap#Notre Dame#Usc#Cox Media Group
gotodestinations.com

22 of the BEST Breakfast Spots in Atlanta

Often called “the most important meal of the day”, breakfast gives you the energy needed to get things done. Throughout the day, you need to replenish your glucose supply to help boost your energy levels and stimulate your brain. When you skip breakfast you are not giving the required nutrients that your body needs. As a result, you easily get tired and not be productive.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Washington Examiner

Inquiry: 94% of key 2020 counties wrongly dumped ballot info

A new investigation into the record-keeping of 100 key 2020 battleground counties found that nearly all threw out or mishandled voting documentation they are supposed to keep for 22 months in case an audit is called. Instead of complying with the 22-month requirement spelled out in the Civil Rights Act...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
184K+
Followers
126K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy