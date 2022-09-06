Read full article on original website
Related
Now Open, Tasty Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Expands in New Jersey
You've heard the phrase slow and steady wins the race, right?. Not only does it apply to cautionary tales for kids but it's also a good rule of thumb for cooking. Personally, I'm a big smoker; pork butt, shoulder, ribs, beer can chicken. You name it if I can smoke...
Ooey-Gooey Goodness: This NY Based Cookie Chain Is About to Open in NJ!
Cookie lovers unite! The cookie industry is growing stronger in New Jersey!. Have you ever heard of Chip City? Maybe not, because they're a budding new cookie chain based out of New York City. But now it's making its mark here in New Jersey!. According to NJ.com, Chip City will...
The Fat Amy: New Jersey restaurant has taco that’s 4 pounds!
Tito's Burritos and Wings has always been one of my favorite Mexican spots in New Jersey. If you have not visited yet, you are missing out. They have several locations in NJ including stores in Morristown, Summit, Ridgewood and South Orange. They also just opened their newest location in Tenafly.
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hold on New Jersey, Burger King may be offering a Jersey classic bun!
Here in New Jersey the best selling bagel is the everything bagel. The everything topping for those who don’t imbibe, is spices such as dried onions, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic and salt. The Burger King people, knowing that we love our everything bagel, is testing a new bun,...
Closings & Adjustments Of Restaurants in NJ & Philadelphia
We were talking to some friends from the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area recently. The pain of the COVID-19 pandemic era is still being felt in so many ways. We asked them for an example. Without hesitation they said: The Day by Day Brunch in Center City Philadelphia. This restaurant was owned...
The most beautiful restaurants in New Jersey
The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
This New Jersey Diner is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner, two, most are open 24/7, and three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the east coast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No overhead for 15 years: Remembering NJ’s Crazy Joe from Crazy Joe’s Furniture
Throughout time, there's always been those iconic brands and characters that define a company. One way or another, they knew how to leave their mark. The auto insurance industry is one great example. Think of Geico with the gecko, or Progressive with Flo. Doesn't matter if you hear the character or brand first since they're interchangeable with one another.
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
Here Are 6 South Jersey Hayrides To Check Out This Fall
Hop in, it's time to go hay riding in New Jersey!!. Now that fall is upon us and the weather's getting crisper, what could be better than bundling up in your fall jacket, going out with some close friends/family members, and heading to your favorite local farm for a good old fashioned hayride?
This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey
There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Someone recorded an album for a mall in NJ
Someone really, REALLY loves the Deptford Mall. 444boy posted on the New Jersey subreddit that they made an album and set it to a video of all kinds of shots of the mall and old ads and news clips. There was apparently once a Borders bookstore there because a news...
Wegmans ditches single-use plastic bags in PA
Soon, you won’t be able to use single-use plastic grocery bags at Wegmans in Pennsylvania. Beginning, Thursday, Sept. 22, the grocery food chain will remove single-use plastic bags from its 18 Pennsylvania stores. This move marks the completion of the company’s journey to eliminate such bags companywide by the...
This Amazing Eatery Is Named New Jersey’s Best Plant Based Restaurant
So many New Jersey residents are trying to eat a more healthy diet. Maybe the goal is better health, weight loss, or philosophy. Lots of New Jersey residents are turning to a plant-based diet, and now the best plant-based restaurant in the state has been revealed. There are so many...
njurbannews.com
No bags, no carts, no groceries
Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
New Jersey’s Absolutely Best And Most Delicious Soup Is Revealed
We hold on to a New Jersey summer as long as we can, and for good reason, but now it's time to let it go just a little so we can talk about the best soup in the entire state. Most New Jersey residents don't think about soup too much in the summer months, but, we really do love our soup in the fall and winter.
This Mercer County Bar Named One Of Best Sports Bars In NJ
There are a lot of sports bars that are perfect for spending those football Sundays in, but this Mercer County, NJ bar was just rated one of the best in the entire state!. Football season is coming quicker than we know it and it’s time to get your team’s jerseys out of the closet and head down to your favorite sports bar to enjoy the game. According to bestofnj.com, Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ made the list of being one of the top 5 best sports bars in Central Jersey.
Cheers! This is New Jersey’s most popular cocktail, study says
Let’s face it, the Garden State gives us plenty of reasons to want a drink. Insane out of state drivers. Pretty much every single politician in Trenton. So what helps calm the nerves of New Jerseyans at happy hour? A new study revealed just that. Topagency.com released the top cocktail for every state, did your favorite make the list?
The Central Jersey Beer Festival Kicks Off This October
This event is perfect if you’re from central jersey and like to have a drink or two from time to time. The 2022 Central Jersey Beer Fest is back and it’s kicking off this October in West Windsor Township. Mercer County Park always hosts some of the best...
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0