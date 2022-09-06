ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlton, NJ

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
The most beautiful restaurants in New Jersey

The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
94.5 PST

Here Are 6 South Jersey Hayrides To Check Out This Fall

Hop in, it's time to go hay riding in New Jersey!!. Now that fall is upon us and the weather's getting crisper, what could be better than bundling up in your fall jacket, going out with some close friends/family members, and heading to your favorite local farm for a good old fashioned hayride?
94.5 PST

This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey

There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
94.5 PST

Wegmans ditches single-use plastic bags in PA

Soon, you won’t be able to use single-use plastic grocery bags at Wegmans in Pennsylvania. Beginning, Thursday, Sept. 22, the grocery food chain will remove single-use plastic bags from its 18 Pennsylvania stores. This move marks the completion of the company’s journey to eliminate such bags companywide by the...
njurbannews.com

No bags, no carts, no groceries

Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
94.5 PST

This Mercer County Bar Named One Of Best Sports Bars In NJ

There are a lot of sports bars that are perfect for spending those football Sundays in, but this Mercer County, NJ bar was just rated one of the best in the entire state!. Football season is coming quicker than we know it and it’s time to get your team’s jerseys out of the closet and head down to your favorite sports bar to enjoy the game. According to bestofnj.com, Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ made the list of being one of the top 5 best sports bars in Central Jersey.
94.5 PST

Cheers! This is New Jersey’s most popular cocktail, study says

Let’s face it, the Garden State gives us plenty of reasons to want a drink. Insane out of state drivers. Pretty much every single politician in Trenton. So what helps calm the nerves of New Jerseyans at happy hour? A new study revealed just that. Topagency.com released the top cocktail for every state, did your favorite make the list?
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey.

