Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LSU and Southern marching bands unite city with halftime performance
LSU and Southern University got together for two minutes of performance that was a long time coming. The post LSU and Southern marching bands unite city with halftime performance appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” […]
wbrz.com
LSU student ticketed after walking onto field, threatening police during Southern game
BATON ROUGE - An LSU student was ticketed after walking onto the field and threatening police during the first half of the Southern game Saturday night. LSU officials said Marwan Okeil strolled out onto the Death Valley field while the Tigers and Jaguars were playing around 7 p.m. Stadium security officers were able to take Okeil down and transport him to the LSU Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Ticket site back up after LSU-SU fans reported issues trying to obtain purchased tickets before game
BATON ROUGE - Multiple people reported issues with digital tickets ahead of the long awaited LSU versus Southern University game Saturday. A spokesperson for LSU Athletics told WBRZ they were working on solving the problem, saying "it's happening across a number of other schools with their ticket provider. Should be up soon."
louisianaradionetwork.com
Southern President and Chancellor says Southern vs LSU football game is much more than just a game
Southern and LSU meet tomorrow in an historic football matchup, but to leaders of the two schools, it’s much more than a game. It’s a chance to bridge historic racial, cultural, and academic divides. Dr. Dennis Shields is Chancellor of Southern University. “Just the acknowledgment that the playing...
LSU Reveille
'Plummer's impact will live on': LSU Boyd Professor leaves $1.3 million gift for research, scholarships
An LSU Boyd Professor left a $1.3 million gift to the College of Science’s Department of Physics and Astronomy to advance research and provide scholarships, according to a press release. E. Ward Plummer died on July 23, 2020, leaving a $1.3 million gift to the College of Science’s Department...
LSU-Southern tickets appear to be accessible digitally again.
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU-Southern tickets are seemingly accessible again after they were down on digital platforms earlier Saturday. Ahead of the LSU-Southern showdown at 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, multiple people have reported issues with accessing digital tickets via the electronic service. According to WBRZ.com, ticket holders were told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener
LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
wbrz.com
Mike the Tiger, Shaq statues vandalized at LSU campus overnight
BATON ROUGE - Just a day before what's expected to be one of the largest tailgates in Baton Rouge history, statues honoring Mike the Tiger and Shaquille O'Neal—as well as other locations around Tiger Stadium—were spray-painted in a late-night act of vandalism. An LSU spokesperson told WBRZ that...
Video: Wasted LSU fan walks onto field midgame
An oblivious fan wandered onto the field during LSU’s big win over Southern on Saturday, producing an odd event at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Southern had a 3rd-down play in their territory against the Tigers. Just as the Jaguars were getting their play set, the fan slowly strolled through the end zone. The fan made it to the 5-yard line by the time the ball was snapped. He stopped around the 10-yard line, put his hands on his waist, and admired the view in front of him.
wbrz.com
Sights and sounds from the LSU-Southern tailgate and pre-game celebration
BATON ROUGE - Check out some of the sights and sounds from LSU campus Saturday as fans celebrate before the historic match against Southern University.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
wbrz.com
Tailgaters are already set up the night before the LSU-Southern showdown
BATON ROUGE - Dozens of RVs are already parked near Tiger Stadium on Friday night, with Southern and LSU flags proudly flying in the air. The excitement is at a fever pitch as both fan bases get ready for the first-ever meeting between LSU and Southern football. "This ranks up...
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
NOLA.com
Eliza Fletcher was abducted during a run. Here's how Baton Rouge runners honored her memory
Eliza Fletcher was going for a run in Memphis last week when she was abducted and killed. Early Friday morning, joining thousands of people across the country, a group of Baton Rouge runners paid tribute to her in an event called Finish Eliza's Run. Cleotha Abston-Henderson has been charged with...
wbrz.com
Roads around LSU will be exit only for Saturday night's game vs. Southern
BATON ROUGE - The LSU-Southern game is sold out! Officials expect more than 200,000 people to be on campus Saturday evening, and that means one thing: a traffic and parking nightmare. "One thing we have done to help speed up post-game traffic: we have invested more in game day police...
wbrz.com
Campus grocery store converts salad bar into beer cooler ahead of LSU-Southern game
BATON ROUGE - A grocery store at LSU has turned its salad bar into a massive beer cooler ahead of what will likely be the campus's biggest tailgate in years. Photos taken at the Matherne's along Nicholson Drive, located just across the street from Tiger Stadium, show the store was tossing the salads in favor of a huge beer display early Friday afternoon.
theadvocate.com
‘Don’t give up’: Speakers at LSU, Southern entrepreneur event give advice on resources, persistence
Count Ted James as one of the folks who wasn’t exactly thrilled when LSU and Southern University announced plans in 2020 to play a football game in 2022. “I didn’t want it to just be about football,” said James, a regional administrator for the Small Business Administration, a former state legislator and a Southern alumnus.
brproud.com
LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
Comments / 1