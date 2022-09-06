Read full article on original website
Related
WOWO News
Two arrested in Fort Wayne drug raid
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A couple was arrested following a Friday drug raid in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s vice and narcotics team along with SWAT served a search warrant at a home in the 2100 block of Beechmont Drive at 12:38 p.m. Police say they had an ongoing investigation and surveillance on Matthew S. Redd, 45, for both the home on Beechmont Dr. and in the 4500 block of Calumet Avenue, which is also owned by Redd.
WANE-TV
Courts: Man charged in wreck that nearly killed twin brother
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of driving drunk and blowing through a stop sign just prior to a crash that landed his twin brother in the hospital in life-threatening condition with a broken neck. Allen County Prosecutors this week formally charged 25-year-old Christopher...
WANE-TV
FWPD: 5 people stabbed in early morning incident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating an incident in which multiple people were stabbed early Sunday morning. A public information officer confirmed five people were stabbed in a related incident. Around 2:40 a.m., FWPD responded to the area of Bass and Hillegas roads....
WANE-TV
Police find over 400 grams of meth, nearly $5k in drug raid; 2 arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and Allen County SWAT arrested two suspects Friday on a number of drug-related charges after a raid that uncovered hundreds of grams of meth, thousands in cash, and more. County SWAT teams and detectives with FWPD’s Vice and Narcotics Division found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Huntington man faces multiple charges after police pursuit
HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A Huntington, Indiana man with a prior arrest warrant for theft is facing more criminal charges after police say he resisted officers trying to pull him over for running a red light. A vehicle pursuit by Indiana State Police troopers early Thursday morning led to the arrest of 33-year-old James Hill of […]
WOWO News
Fort Wayne couple charged with neglect in child’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne couple has been charged with neglect in connection to a child’s death. Byron Allen Hynes, 24, and Madyson Paige Conley, 24, were each charged with six felonies of neglect of a dependent on Thursday in the death of a child and for living conditions of three other children according to the Journal Gazette.
WANE-TV
Police: Kosciusko County crime spree related to Michigan street gang
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested three suspects related to a crime spree involving car thefts that ravaged Kosciusko County across multiple dates in August. Between Aug. 10 and 11, and again between Aug. 21 and 22, multiple thefts of vehicles and valuables within vehicles were reported,...
WANE-TV
Courts: Woman killed in 2021 shooting possibly a gang hit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As soon as they left the gas station, they were followed. Someone in a white Ford Fusion began chasing the silver Saturn through the streets of the southeast side, firing shots along the way. Six or seven gunshots cracked the air at one point, causing the woman driving the Saturn to stop.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Couple charged with neglect in child’s death at filthy home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Right away, the Fort Wayne Police detective could smell a mix of ammonia and urine in the apartment. There were multiple cats, dirty dishes piled high in the sink, flies, sticky floors, full bags of garbage strewn next to children’s toys and booster seats, medication bottles next to cat litter, unsecured firearms in cabinets, feces in the toilet and feces smeared on walls.
hometownnewsnow.com
Wrongful Death Action Could be Taken in Walorski Accident
(Elkhart County, IN) - The family of a woman killed in the accident that claimed the lives of Jackie Walorski and two others may file a wrongful death lawsuit. On August 3, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker of Nappanee was killed in a head-on collision on an Elkhart County highway with a car carrying Walorski and two of her staffers.
crawfordcountynow.com
Lima man arrested after pointing a gun at customers at Walmart
LIMA—On Thursday, 9/08/2022, at about 4:49 p.m., Lima Police Department communications officers received a call about a man with a gun at Walmart, on Allentown Road. The white male suspect was reportedly pointing the gun at people inside of the store. Officers responded as Walmart employees were evacuating the store or patrons and employees.
WANE-TV
Huntington man arrested after chase
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man was arrested on several charges after police said he led officers on a chase early Thursday. Just before 1:30 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a Chevrolet S-10 pickup on S.R. 22 near Interstate 69, between Gas City and Upland, for running a red light and having an inoperable license plate light.
WANE-TV
2 Scout lodge concession trailers stolen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pair of trailers used as concession stands to support a Fort Wayne Scout lodge were stolen this week. The St. Vincent Scout Lodge said the two trailers were stolen from its property on Auburn Road between 5:50 and 6:05 a.m. Wednesday. The lodge...
cbs4indy.com
‘No coincidence’: Former FBI agent weighs in on ongoing river search in Peru
PERU, Ind. — Indiana State Police still aren’t saying anything about ongoing searches of the Wabash River near the home of a man who has been tied to the Delphi Murder Investigation. For three weeks now, Indiana State Police have been searching the river but won’t say what...
fortwaynesnbc.com
1 person shot, seriously hurt Friday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Around 10:15 Friday night, Fort Wayne police responded to a shooting they were told about in the 3500 block of Owaissa Way on the city’s near southwest side, not far from Foster Park. When officers arrived, they say they found one...
WOWO News
One man in critical condition after Friday night shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night on the city’s near southwest side. Fort Wayne Police were called to the 3500 block of Owaissa Way at 10:13 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim told police that he was shot in the area of Gruber Avenue and Vesy Avenue before he drove to the Owaissa Way location where family called 911. Police went to the reported scene of the shooting and found evidence of it happening there.
WOWO News
Police looking for man accused of beating wife
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A warrant has been issued for a man who is accused of hitting his wife. 53-year-old, No Ze, of Fort Wayne, allegedly grabbed his wife by the arm and throat and hit her with a wooden club because she didn’t make him dinner.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
WANE-TV
Police look for person who fired shots in Marion
MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Marion have asked for the public’s help as they search for the person who fired several gunshots on the city’s southeast side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 4:30 p.m. to the area of East 35th Street and Home Avenue on...
Comments / 0