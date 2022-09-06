ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Banana 101.5

Remembering Those Lost on 9/11 with Ties to Flint & Michigan

As we stop and remember that fateful day 21 years ago that shook our country to the core, it's comforting to know that we still honor and remember those lost. Social media was flooded today with people taking the time to stop and reflect on the September 11, 2001 attacks that claimed the lives of 2997 and left countless others injured. Of those fatal victims, 2,753 were killed in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. These deaths included 265 on the four planes. The attacks remain the deadliest terrorist act in world history.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Flint And Ypsilanti Shows Again

Greta Van Fleet has canceled two upcoming shows in their home state of Michigan. Unfortunately for fans that planned on seeing the band in Flint or Ypsilanti - there will be no rescheduled shows. This is the second cancellation in both cities. As of now, ticket refund information has not...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Banana 101.5

$3 Movie Day Leads to 100-Person Brawl at Michigan Movie Theater

About 100 people were involved in a fight that broke out Saturday (9/3) at a Michigan movie theater on a day designated as National Cinema Day. The brouhaha broke out at approximately 9 pm at the cinema in Pittsfield Township, just south of Ann Arbor. Police arrested four people who were involved in the fight.
Banana 101.5

Open Letter to M-Dot & Genesee County Road Commission on behalf of Grand Blanc & Flint, Michigan

Traffic Lights are supposed to be timed/synced for maximum traffic flow. While I'm not a civil engineer by trade, I am a nerd-enough to have googled how easy it is to fix traffic signal timing. (Apparently there's a giant gray/silver box associated with every placement and possibly communication devices between lights & intersections to keep everything in sync.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#The Michigan Wolverines#C S Children S Hospital#Team Impact
Banana 101.5

Flint Home For Sale Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Approved

This should be an easy shell, I mean sell. When it comes to selling real estate, these three words are most often heard,. Until now. A Flint, Michigan home listing is getting a lot of attention after featuring Donatello, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in its Zillow listing. This is what you would call thinking out of the pizza box.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

5 Things You Didn’t Know You’d Miss About Flint

Many of us have moved away for some amount of time. Our work, families, or education take us out of our hometowns—sometimes for a couple of years, other times much longer. You start to notice little things you took for granted during each trip home. In my case, visiting friends & family all around Genesee County made me realize the 5 things I missed the most — and glad I’m back to enjoy them again.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Flint's Historic Capitol Theatre Opened in 1928 - Then and Now

Behind-the-Scenes and Backstage at Flint's Capitol Theatre, Pt. 1. Take an exclusive look behind-the-scenes and Flint, Michigan's historic Capitol Theatre. Dressing rooms, control rooms, catwalks, and more. Behind-the-Scenes and Backstage at Flint's Capitol Theatre, Pt. 2. Take an exclusive look behind-the-scenes and Flint, Michigan's historic Capitol Theatre. Dressing rooms, control...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Sports
Banana 101.5

Grand Blanc Boy Making Miracles Happen One Glass of Lemonade at a Time

Miracles come in all shapes and sizes, and one young Grand Blanc student is making them happen one glass of lemonade at a time all to benefit Hurley Children's Hospital. Max Williams, a miracle himself, is back for a second year with Max's Lemonade Stand to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network programs at Hurley Children's Hospital in Flint. Last year Max raised $1200, all virtually, and is hoping to make the same miracle happen again this year.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy