Michigan Wolverines
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Remembering Those Lost on 9/11 with Ties to Flint & Michigan
As we stop and remember that fateful day 21 years ago that shook our country to the core, it's comforting to know that we still honor and remember those lost. Social media was flooded today with people taking the time to stop and reflect on the September 11, 2001 attacks that claimed the lives of 2997 and left countless others injured. Of those fatal victims, 2,753 were killed in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. These deaths included 265 on the four planes. The attacks remain the deadliest terrorist act in world history.
These Six Michigan Restaurants Featured on Reality TV Have Sadly Closed
It's unfortunate but restaurants come and go, sometimes with little warning or fanfare. These six Michigan have all sadly gone by the wayside even after being featured on national TV. Is Being Featured on a TV Reality Show Good For Business?. Oftentimes, an appearance on a TV show like 'Restaurant:...
Greta Van Fleet Cancel Flint And Ypsilanti Shows Again
Greta Van Fleet has canceled two upcoming shows in their home state of Michigan. Unfortunately for fans that planned on seeing the band in Flint or Ypsilanti - there will be no rescheduled shows. This is the second cancellation in both cities. As of now, ticket refund information has not...
Detroit Radio Icon + Broadcast School Founder Specs Howard Dead at 96
A radio broadcaster who has helped shape the lives of many TV and radio personalities across Michigan has passed away. Jerry Liebman - a.k.a. Specs Howard was 96 years old. Liebman's daughter Alisa Zee made the announcement on Saturday (9/3), saying that her father had "completed his journey here on Earth" earlier that day.
$3 Movie Day Leads to 100-Person Brawl at Michigan Movie Theater
About 100 people were involved in a fight that broke out Saturday (9/3) at a Michigan movie theater on a day designated as National Cinema Day. The brouhaha broke out at approximately 9 pm at the cinema in Pittsfield Township, just south of Ann Arbor. Police arrested four people who were involved in the fight.
Prejudice in 2022: Black Woman Says Michigan Bank Refused to Cash Her Check After Casino Win
An African American woman says prejudice is alive and well in 2022. The 71-year-old claims she tried to cash a five-figure check at a Michigan bank but was turned down by three white bank employees. Longtime Detroit Public School Employee in Disbelief. Lizzie Pugh is a retired Detroit Public School...
Open Letter to M-Dot & Genesee County Road Commission on behalf of Grand Blanc & Flint, Michigan
Traffic Lights are supposed to be timed/synced for maximum traffic flow. While I'm not a civil engineer by trade, I am a nerd-enough to have googled how easy it is to fix traffic signal timing. (Apparently there's a giant gray/silver box associated with every placement and possibly communication devices between lights & intersections to keep everything in sync.
Did You Know Queen Elizabeth’s Visit Launched Detroit’s Freedom Festival?
As the world still mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96, many are reflecting on her reign. Although she traveled the world extensively during her many years on the throne, the Queen never made a stop in Michigan. Well, not technically, but she did come close.
Flint Home For Sale Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Approved
This should be an easy shell, I mean sell. When it comes to selling real estate, these three words are most often heard,. Until now. A Flint, Michigan home listing is getting a lot of attention after featuring Donatello, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in its Zillow listing. This is what you would call thinking out of the pizza box.
5 Things You Didn’t Know You’d Miss About Flint
Many of us have moved away for some amount of time. Our work, families, or education take us out of our hometowns—sometimes for a couple of years, other times much longer. You start to notice little things you took for granted during each trip home. In my case, visiting friends & family all around Genesee County made me realize the 5 things I missed the most — and glad I’m back to enjoy them again.
Flint's Historic Capitol Theatre Opened in 1928 - Then and Now
Behind-the-Scenes and Backstage at Flint's Capitol Theatre, Pt. 1. Take an exclusive look behind-the-scenes and Flint, Michigan's historic Capitol Theatre. Dressing rooms, control rooms, catwalks, and more. Behind-the-Scenes and Backstage at Flint's Capitol Theatre, Pt. 2. Take an exclusive look behind-the-scenes and Flint, Michigan's historic Capitol Theatre. Dressing rooms, control...
Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc Will Finally Open Up Next Week
It feels like we've been waiting forever for Big Moe's Kitchen to open up in Grand Blanc. Well, it looks like the wait is finally over. We first told you about Big Moe's Kitchen back in January when we first noticed they were moving in on Grand Blanc Road in the plaza between Guido's Pizza and Roly Poly Sandwiches.
Watch Greta Van Fleet From the Soundboard Sofa at Dort Financial Center
Greta Van Fleet returns to rock Flint on Tuesday, September 13th. After having to postpone the March 16th, 2022 show at Dort Financial Center due to COVID, Greta Van Fleet will finally take the stage coming up on Tuesday, September 13th! The show is SOLD OUT, but we have tickets for you to win.
Grand Blanc Boy Making Miracles Happen One Glass of Lemonade at a Time
Miracles come in all shapes and sizes, and one young Grand Blanc student is making them happen one glass of lemonade at a time all to benefit Hurley Children's Hospital. Max Williams, a miracle himself, is back for a second year with Max's Lemonade Stand to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network programs at Hurley Children's Hospital in Flint. Last year Max raised $1200, all virtually, and is hoping to make the same miracle happen again this year.
