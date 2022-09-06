ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WMTW

'Stop killing us' rally to protest prison deaths held in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — Incarceration and civil liberty advocates gathered at Capitol Park in Augusta Saturday for a "Stop Killing Us" rally to remember those who have died in Maine prisons, including the nine who have died this year. Protesters called on those with mental health and substance abuse issues...
AUGUSTA, ME
NHPR

N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine

A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
NEWMARKET, NH
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
City
Brighton, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WMTW

Arrest made in Deering Oaks shooting

PORTLAND, Maine — A Massachusetts man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Deering Oaks Park in Portland Wednesday night. Police responded to the park for a report of a shooting. The victim, Walter Omal, was taken to Maine Medical Center where he died.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Portland police to address 'recent acts of violence' in city, including shootings

The Portland Police Department is expected to talk about the recent acts of violence throughout the city in September. A shooting at Deering Oaks Park is the latest in a string of incidents in the city. Responders were called to the park around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, Walter Omal, 31, was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he later died.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Portland police making staffing changes amid spike in violent crime

PORTLAND, Maine — A recent string of violent crimes are prompting shift changes at the Portland Police Department. According to police chief Heath Gorham, the department has responded to five shootings in the last six days, including a homicide in Deering Oaks park on Wednesday. Gorham was joined by...
PORTLAND, ME
#Portland Street#Police#Violent Crime
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcboston.com

Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Shoots Man in Maine

The York County Sheriff's office announced that a deputy has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting a suspect in North Waterboro, Maine. The incident, which occurred around 6:48 p.m. Wednesday on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro, resulted in the death of 30-year-old Tyler Woodburn, a resident of Newmarket, New Hampshire, police said.
NEWMARKET, NH
Kool AM

REPORTS: Man Found Shot in The Face in Gardiner, Maine, Rushed to Maine Med

According to a Facebook Post from the Gardiner Maine Police Department, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the face on Wednesday. Gardiner Police are reporting that on Wednesday morning at about 11:40 am, police officers responded to the area of Cherry and Water Streets for reports of a man that was apparently bleeding from the face.
GARDINER, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Fire Damages Nearly 200 Year Old Family Business in Ogunquit, Maine

Fire heavily damaged an antique store Saturday morning whose family has been in business in Ogunquit for nearly two centuries. Flames broke out at Hutchins' Antiques, Etc on Route 1 (Main Street) around 8 a.m. sending black smoke into the air before turning white as firefighters got a handle on the fire. Route 1 was closed in both directions between School Street and Shore Road until around 12:30 p.m.
OGUNQUIT, ME
wabi.tv

Portland man dies after being shot

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man has died after being shot Wednesday night. Portland Police were called to Deering Oaks Park around 6:30 p.m. They say when they got there, 31-year-old Walter Omal was suffering from a gunshot wound. Omal was taken hospital where he died Thursday morning. An...
PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

Man shot, killed by York County Sheriff’s Deputy, officials say

A New Hampshire man is dead after being shot by a York County Sheriff’s Deputy in North Waterboro, officials say. Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Rosemont Avenue near Lake Arrowhead. Deputies tried to take 30-year-old Tyler Woodburn of Newmarket, NH into...
YORK COUNTY, ME

