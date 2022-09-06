Read full article on original website
WGME
'Do you want to die?' Portland man accused of shooting woman in targeted attack
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A 22-year-old Maine man reportedly asked a woman, “Do you want to die?” before allegedly shooting her in Portland, according to court documents. Police say Abdihamit Ali of Portland allegedly shot a 20-year-old woman at the Riverton Housing Complex on Saturday around 3 a.m. Ali...
WMTW
'Stop killing us' rally to protest prison deaths held in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — Incarceration and civil liberty advocates gathered at Capitol Park in Augusta Saturday for a "Stop Killing Us" rally to remember those who have died in Maine prisons, including the nine who have died this year. Protesters called on those with mental health and substance abuse issues...
NHPR
N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine
A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
WMTW
Portland fire and police departments remember and honor those lost on 9/11
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police officers and firefighters gathered in Fort Allen Park for a 9/11 memorial on Sunday. The event, which marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, included a wreath laying ceremony, bagpipes and a moment of silence. It provided a space to remember those lost...
WMTW
Arrest made in Deering Oaks shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — A Massachusetts man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Deering Oaks Park in Portland Wednesday night. Police responded to the park for a report of a shooting. The victim, Walter Omal, was taken to Maine Medical Center where he died.
WMTW
Portland police to address 'recent acts of violence' in city, including shootings
The Portland Police Department is expected to talk about the recent acts of violence throughout the city in September. A shooting at Deering Oaks Park is the latest in a string of incidents in the city. Responders were called to the park around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, Walter Omal, 31, was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he later died.
WMTW
Portland police making staffing changes amid spike in violent crime
PORTLAND, Maine — A recent string of violent crimes are prompting shift changes at the Portland Police Department. According to police chief Heath Gorham, the department has responded to five shootings in the last six days, including a homicide in Deering Oaks park on Wednesday. Gorham was joined by...
Police: Missing Maine family located, ‘no evidence of criminal behavior’ determined
Authorities had been searching for Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen since early July. The months-long search for a Maine mother, her child, and the child’s father was concluded this week with police saying the family was located “unharmed and safe.”. Detectives made contact with Jill Sidebotham,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man dies following struggle with Maine sheriff’s deputy who fired gun, officials say
NORTH WATERBORO, Maine — A Newmarket man is dead following a struggle with the York County's Sheriff's Office in North Waterboro, Maine, officials said. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to a home Wednesday evening for a reported disturbance involving Tyler Woodburn, 30. There was...
WMTW
NH man shot, killed by deputy following struggle in North Waterboro, authorities say
WATERBORO, Maine — The State Attorney General's Office said there have been six shootings involving police since June. The latest happened in the town of North Waterboro. York Country Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home at 99 Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro Wednesday evening just before 7 p.m. for a reported disturbance.
WGME
Brunswick woman accused of using cell phone before crash on I-295 in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine State Police have summonsed a Brunswick woman for allegedly using her cell phone before causing a multi-vehicle crash on I-295 in Portland. Police say the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday southbound on Tukey's Bridge. Troopers were already on scene from a crash earlier in the...
nbcboston.com
Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Shoots Man in Maine
The York County Sheriff's office announced that a deputy has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting a suspect in North Waterboro, Maine. The incident, which occurred around 6:48 p.m. Wednesday on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro, resulted in the death of 30-year-old Tyler Woodburn, a resident of Newmarket, New Hampshire, police said.
WMTW
Former bus driver from Maine indicted on accusations of stalking, threatening 8-year-old
GREENLAND, N.H. — The former Maine school bus driver accused of cyberstalking a child has been indicted by a federal grand jury. A former bus driver at a New Hampshire school, 39-year-old Michael Chick, allegedly stalked and threatened an 8-year-old boy. He was arrested following a criminal complaint in August.
REPORTS: Man Found Shot in The Face in Gardiner, Maine, Rushed to Maine Med
According to a Facebook Post from the Gardiner Maine Police Department, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the face on Wednesday. Gardiner Police are reporting that on Wednesday morning at about 11:40 am, police officers responded to the area of Cherry and Water Streets for reports of a man that was apparently bleeding from the face.
Family of missing Jay woman raising money for new search technology
TURNER, Maine — The family of a woman who went missing from the town of Jay more than 36 years ago announced plans to raise money for equipment that could potentially help their search. Kimberly Moreau went missing in 1986. She told her sister she was going out with...
Fire Damages Nearly 200 Year Old Family Business in Ogunquit, Maine
Fire heavily damaged an antique store Saturday morning whose family has been in business in Ogunquit for nearly two centuries. Flames broke out at Hutchins' Antiques, Etc on Route 1 (Main Street) around 8 a.m. sending black smoke into the air before turning white as firefighters got a handle on the fire. Route 1 was closed in both directions between School Street and Shore Road until around 12:30 p.m.
wabi.tv
Portland man dies after being shot
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man has died after being shot Wednesday night. Portland Police were called to Deering Oaks Park around 6:30 p.m. They say when they got there, 31-year-old Walter Omal was suffering from a gunshot wound. Omal was taken hospital where he died Thursday morning. An...
wgan.com
