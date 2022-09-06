ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Eazy 214
4d ago

These CEMENT and Truck drivers forget they are driving a HEAVY TRUCK Zig zaging in and out of traffic like it's a regular vehicle

CBS DFW

Highway closure adds to traffic troubles during busy weekend in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a big weekend for events in Arlington, which means there's going to be plenty of traffic. On top of that, a major highway closure is expected to add to the headache.In the Arlington entertainment district Friday night, Bad Bunny is playing a concert at AT&T Stadium, the Rangers take on the Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, and a high school football game between Martin and Allen is taking place at Choctaw Stadium.   If that wasn't already enough to slow down traffic, the north and southbound lanes of Hwy 360 between Brown Blvd. and Six Flags Dr. will be closed between 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 for construction.The closure will also affect the Cowboys game on Sunday.It's best if you can avoid the area altogether, but if you're trying to get in and out of Arlington this weekend, avoid Collins St. and Ball Park Way at all costs. Instead, utilize Cooper St. off of I-30 or even the Bush Turnpike to get down to Division St., which usually turns into a one-way street when big events are being held at Globe Life Field or AT&T Stadium.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Small plane makes emergency landing in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A small plane has made an emergency landing in Fort Worth.It happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 10000 block of Chisholm Trail Parkway.MedStar said neither of the two people on board are hurt.No word what led to the plane making the landing.CBS 11 has reached out to the FAA and Fort Worth Fire for more information.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

I-35E southbound shut down after fatal crash in Dallas

DALLAS — A fatal crash shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 35E in Northwest Dallas early Thursday morning, officials said. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on I-35E at Walnut Hill Lane, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived and found two vehicles involved, a pickup...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Overnight shooting in southeast Dallas leaves 1 dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police said that a man was killed early Saturday morning after shots were fired in southeast Dallas.On Sept. 10 just before 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive.When they arrived, they found Granville Davis, 63, lying in the yard behind a house with multiple gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive.Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed Davis to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries. No suspects have been named publicly, nor have police named a possible motive.Police said their investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at (214) 671-3608 or by email.Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which pays up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest and indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

No injuries reported after bus catches on fire

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving firefighters are battling a large fire on Loop 12 south of the old Texas Stadium site. The call came in around 9:15 p.m. along the the northbound service road of Loop 12 near Union Bower Road. No reports of injuries, but the Irving Fire...
IRVING, TX
WFAA

Two men found shot in strip mall parking lot, Dallas police say

DALLAS — Police are looking for any information related to a shooting that killed one man and injured another in Dallas on Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the shooting on the 8400 block of Park Lane at around 9:30 p.m. When they got there, they found two men with gunshot wounds lying in a strip mall parking lot.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Village Fair Drive

On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:13 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 4515 Village Fair Drive, the Big T Bazaar. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found three victims shot. One victim, Corderro Robinson, 36, died at the scene. Dallas Police started life-saving measures on the two surviving male victims until Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported them to a local hospital.
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Traffic
iheart.com

Dallas Mall Shooting Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

One person is dead and two more are injured after a shooting at a Dallas shopping mall. Police responded to reports of gunfire just after one in the afternoon on Saturday and found the three victims shortly after. They were taken to a local hospital, where one of the victims later died from his injuries. The status of the other two victims is still unkown. The shooter has been taken into custody but police are still unclear on the motive. This was the latest in a string of mall shootings across the US -- last week one person was shot in the parking lot of a Maryland shopping center, while just a few days ago someone was killed in a California mall.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Shooting at Oak Cliff shopping center leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting inside a popular Oak Cliff shopping center left one person dead and two others injured. Dallas police said just after 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a suspect later identified as Javis Dixon, 26, shot multiple people inside the Big T Plaza off of West Ledbedder Drive and I-35 East. Police believe that one or more of the victims got into a verbal argument with Dixon leading up to the shooting.One victim, Corderro Robinson, 36, did not survive his injuries."Scary isn't it?" said Leshenda Griffin who came to the plaza to go to the beauty store. "Don't know why...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Midtown on Hold Despite Sewer Line Completion

The site where Valley View Mall once stood now sits in shambles amidst a decade’s-worth of rubble, frustrating those who wish to see the site redeveloped into the supposedly forthcoming Dallas Midtown project. Dallas Midtown is a $4 billion planned urban living and retail center comprised of a mixed-use,...
DALLAS, TX
FOX West Texas

Motor home crash on I-20 leaves woman dead

ABILENE, Texas — A Lake Kiowa woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a motor home crash on Interstate 20, approximately 1.5 miles east of Abilene. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Richard B. Smith, 52, of Allen, was driving a motor home, towing a pickup east on I-20, when the front left tire blew out, causing the vehicle to go out of control. The motor home hit a guardrail and overturned on the south side of the roadway.
LAKE KIOWA, TX
fox4news.com

Man hospitalized after being shot outside Dallas apartments

DALLAS - A man called police early Saturday morning after he was shot at an apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas. Responding officers found the man at the Mandalay Palms Apartments, located in the 3100 block of Cliff Creek Crossing, near I-20. A tourniquet was used before...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Police: 3 shot, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting; 1 person in custody

DALLAS — Dallas police confirmed to WFAA Saturday afternoon officers were working a shooting where three people had been shot and one person was confirmed to have died. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive in Oak Cliff, police confirmed. Officers at the scene said there was one person in custody, 26-year-old Javis Dixon.
DALLAS, TX
