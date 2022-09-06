Massachusetts Democratic primaries appear to have several close contests, Republicans will pick nominee for governor

Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Topping Templeton in Democratic primary, Mass. State Rep. Paul Mark is one step closer to replacing Hinds in state Senate
Massachusetts State Representative Paul Mark of the 2nd Berkshire District decisively won Tuesday’s Democratic state Senate primary over Williamstown resident Huff Templeton with over 85% of the vote. He’s one step closer to taking over for Adam Hinds, who’s stepping down from representing the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden district at the end of the year after a failed lieutenant governor campaign. Mark’s House district will soon be phased out of existence following the latest round of redistricting. He faces independent candidate Brendan Phair in the general election on November 8th. WAMC spoke with Mark about his victory, the general election, and the lack of Western Massachusetts candidates making it through the primary.
wamc.org
Former N.Y. LG Ravitch on the MTA, Hochul, Delgado and the Jack's cocktail he misses
Over his many decades in public life, Richard Ravitch has worked in the private sector and the upper echelons of New York state government. The former Lieutenant Governor and Metropolitan Transportation Authority chair is now on the Board of Directors of the Volcker Alliance, the non-profit established a decade ago by former Fed Chair Paul Volcker that aims to bolster the public sector workforce and keep government spending honest. Ravitch was a frequent voice on these airwaves while serving as Lieutenant Governor under Gov. David Paterson through 2010.
wamc.org
Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads to Nassau County
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat says the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and New York City.
wamc.org
Mural festival returns to Springfield
A popular public art initiative, the Fresh Paint Springfield mural festival, returns beginning Saturday. Professional artists will be working daily from September 10-18 to paint seven new murals in the Metro Center, Mason Square, and North End neighborhoods. There are two paint parties where the public gets a chance for...
wamc.org
Rogvoy Report 9/9/22
With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend …. Comedians and real-life couple Liz Butler and Ben Jardine bring Live from International Waters, a character-driven improvised comedy concert, to the Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., tonight and Saturday night at 7:30pm. (Fri-Sat, Sept 9-10)
wamc.org
"California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric And What It Means for America’s Power Grid" by Katherine Blunt
Wall Street Journal energy reporter Katherine Blunt has been covering Pacific Gas and Electric and California’s wildfires since 2018, and her reporting on the story has received numerous awards. In her new book: "California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric And What It Means for America’s Power Grid," Blunt expands on her investigative work to expose how PG&E endangered the lives of millions of Californians.
