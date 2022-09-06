Massachusetts Democratic primaries appear to have several close contests, Republicans will pick nominee for governor

Massachusetts State Representative Paul Mark of the 2nd Berkshire District decisively won Tuesday’s Democratic state Senate primary over Williamstown resident Huff Templeton with over 85% of the vote. He’s one step closer to taking over for Adam Hinds, who’s stepping down from representing the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden district at the end of the year after a failed lieutenant governor campaign. Mark’s House district will soon be phased out of existence following the latest round of redistricting. He faces independent candidate Brendan Phair in the general election on November 8th. WAMC spoke with Mark about his victory, the general election, and the lack of Western Massachusetts candidates making it through the primary.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO