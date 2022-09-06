Read full article on original website
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar reaches tentative agreement with union
MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. on Thursday, Sept. 8, reached a tentative four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union. BCTGM leaders will recommend passage of the agreement when it is presented to their members on Sept. 13, American Crystal Sugar...
kvrr.com
Moorhead’s Ole’s Nursery & Landscaping plans to close
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping business that’s been a staple of the community is closing soon. Ole’s Nursery has served the F-M area for more than 50 years. Owner Vern Kroshus says all of the plants at Ole’s are on sale starting at 20 to...
lakesarearadio.net
Despite Pushback Becker County Approves 3,000-pig Feedlot
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – This week, Becker County advanced a large-scale hog feedlot project. Opponents argued such operations are not what rural communities want, and worry corporate agriculture has too much of an advantage in getting approval. The 3,000-pig feedlot in Spring Creek Township was approved by the Becker...
DL-Online
Becker County calls for halt on cutting trees on Hwy 34
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County has asked Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a moratorium on the extensive tree-cutting planning for Highway 34 this year. The Becker County Board unanimously supported asking the state for the moratorium at its meeting Tuesday. The White Earth Nation...
mprnews.org
Should you get the new COVID booster? A Mayo doctor weighs in
Appointments to get the booster shots are open at the state-run vaccination site at the Mall of America. State officials said last week that sites in Duluth, St. Paul, Rochester and Moorhead will start taking appointments next week. The reworked COVID booster shot could become part of our yearly routine,...
lakesarearadio.net
Perham Cross Country Sweeps Dragon Twilight Invitational in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, MN (KDLM/KPRW) – The Perham varsity cross country teams swept the Dragon Twilight Invitational at Bluestem in Moorhead on Friday night with the boys defeating the #1 team in Class A Park Rapids, and the girls finishing eight points ahead of the #1 team in Class A and defending State champion Staples-Motley.
Minnesotans capture northern lights on Sept. 4, 2022
The northern lights over Lake Mary, south of Alexandria. The northern lights over Big Sandy Lake in McGregor. The northern lights seen from Warba. The northern lights seen from Backus. The northern lights captured from the Whitefish chain of lakes. The northern lights as seen from Birch Lake in Hackensack. The northern lights as seen from Brainerd. The northern lights as seen from Cambridge. The northern lights as seen from Washburn County, Wisconsin. The northern lights over Hackensack. The northern lights over Rainy River in International Falls. The northern lights as seen from Mine Centre, Ontario, Canada. The northern lights over Sauk Centre. The northern lights as seen from Nevis. The Northern Lights above Lakeville. The Northern Lights above Delano. The Northern Lights, near Ada, Minnesota.
DL-Online
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Todd County
HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 71 near Hewitt in Todd County. Two vans and a semi were all parked northbound on Highway 71 when another semi going north...
DL-Online
Fraud warning: Local man actually saw his bank account being drained on his cellphone bank app
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander is warning residents about a particularly alarming theft via cellphone. On Sep. 2, Glander said he was contacted by a man who had received a phone call from what was portrayed to be a fraud alert from his local bank. The caller told the victim they were calling from a bank branch in Colorado to alert him of possible fraud on his bank account.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota National Guard says a soldier from West Fargo died over the weekend. Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following statement on the death of Staff Sgt. Cody Cox. “Our North Dakota National Guard family mourns the...
lakesarearadio.net
Hawley Survives 5 Sets with Barnesville
HAWLEY (KDLM) – In a big Heart O Lakes Conference Volleyball matchup, the Hawley Nuggets survived a tough five set contest. Barnesville won to get first set 25-21. Hawley came back and won the second set at 25-9. Barnesville fought back and won the third set, 25-21. Hawley held off Barnesville in the fourth set 25-19. In the fifth and deciding set, it was tied at 3, before Hawley went on a 12-9 run to win 15-12, to improve to 2-1, while Barnesville fell to 1-2.
fox9.com
13-year-old killed in boating crash on northern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boating crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said on Tuesday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the lake, located in rural Hackensack, at 10 p.m. Sunday for a boat crash with injuries.
13-year-old girl dies in Minnesota boating accident
A teenager died in a boating accident in northern Minnesota over the Labor Day weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl from Motley was thrown from a boat on Ten Mile Lake — in Hackensack, Minnesota — and later pronounced dead. According to the sheriff's...
lakesarearadio.net
26th Annual Dick Beardsley Races Return to Detroit lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The 26th Annual Dick Beardsley Races returns to Detroit Lakes, Saturday. This year’s races include a youth run, 5k, half marathon and the return of the 25k which was new in 2021 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the event. The half marathon and...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two injured in crash along I-94 in western Minnesota
(Barnesville, MN)--A crash on Wednesday has injured two people in western Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Paul Ottto, 48, of Fargo, was traveling westbound on I-94 near Barnesville when it left the roadway, hit the rumble strips and rolled into the median. Otto along with a passenger both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested following stolen vehicle report in Fargo/West Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest after authorities say the pair stole a car and drove through Fargo and West Fargo. Police say they were called about a stolen vehicle that was stopped in the 3100 block of 13th Ave. S., near Bell Bank. around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: West Fargo man identified in tri level fatal crash in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the identity of a West Fargo man who died after a crash at the Tri-level here in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Troopers say Zachery Noble was headed northbound on I-29 near the interchange around 3 p.m. when his 2014 Kia Forte left the right side of the roadway, then struck a concrete pillar that supports the eastbound lanes of 94. Noble was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever!
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
DL-Online
Detroit Lakes father and son injured in two-vehicle crash on County Road 6, son airlifted to Fargo
DETROIT LAKES — A father and son from Detroit Lakes were injured on County Road 6 during a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening. On Sept. 7 at 6:28 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving multiple injuries. Randy Robert Hunter, 41, of Detroit Lakes, was...
