CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central. Mariposa and southwestern Tuolumne Counties through 230 PM PDT... At 143 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10. miles northwest of Yosemite Valley, or 24...
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes, while crews also battled major blazes Sunday in Oregon and Washington. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles (168...
Central Coast man found dead after seeking aid for girlfriend during heat wave
His girlfriend suffered from heat exhaustion during a hike.
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid. In a mix of bad and good,...
Ferocious winds hit Southern California as heat wave breaks
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.
Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire
As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
'All bets are off' as California's wildfire season enters danger zone
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a relatively calm start to the wildfire season, California is bracing for things to get much, much worse. A blistering heat wave and deepening drought have left California tinder dry weeks before the arrival of seasonal hot winds that can quickly whip a spark into overwhelming flames. One utility has already said it may need to cut power to 50,000 Southern California homes and businesses to prevent fires. Such factors are converging to set up the state for a return of the massive blazes, choking smoke and fire deaths that have tormented the region in recent years.
Scientists are looking at the 40,000-foot-tall clouds pumped out by the Mosquito Fire
Like a scene out of an apocalyptic movie, a raging California wildfire pumped out a monster cloud towering 40,000 feet into the atmosphere on Thursday.
Why growth of California's Mosquito Fire slowed down on Friday
California's Mosquito Fire burning in the Tahoe National Forest 60 miles northeast of Sacramento finally slowed down on Friday.
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
Over 11,000 evacuated as Calif. Mosquito Fire activity expected to increase
California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest showed no signs of slowing down overnight.
