ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central. Mariposa and southwestern Tuolumne Counties through 230 PM PDT... At 143 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10. miles northwest of Yosemite Valley, or 24...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes, while crews also battled major blazes Sunday in Oregon and Washington. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles (168...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
SFGate

Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid. In a mix of bad and good,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Ferocious winds hit Southern California as heat wave breaks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire

As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

'All bets are off' as California's wildfire season enters danger zone

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a relatively calm start to the wildfire season, California is bracing for things to get much, much worse. A blistering heat wave and deepening drought have left California tinder dry weeks before the arrival of seasonal hot winds that can quickly whip a spark into overwhelming flames. One utility has already said it may need to cut power to 50,000 Southern California homes and businesses to prevent fires. Such factors are converging to set up the state for a return of the massive blazes, choking smoke and fire deaths that have tormented the region in recent years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Downtown Los Angeles#Heat Exhaustion#Santa Ynez Mountains#National Weather Service#Advisories#Wfo Los Angeles Warnings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
SFGate

Northern California deputy charged in killings of couple

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff's deputy was charged Friday in the killings of a husband and wife who were shot inside their home, prosecutors said. Prosecutors charged Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, with two counts of murder and with the special circumstance of avoiding lawful arrest after he fled the Dublin home of Benison and Maria Tran, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement.
DUBLIN, CA
SFGate

Watch the Wildest Moments of Lauren Boebert’s Debate: DC’s ‘Problem Is There’s Not Enough of Me’

The debate between Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, hadn’t even begun, and already the crowd was booing the congresswoman. When both candidates were asked if they agree to the rules of the debate held Saturday night, Frisch quickly agreed. But Boebert instead attacked the moderator, Edie Sonn of the Colorado Behavioral Health Council, claiming that in 2020, Sonn tweeted that she supported Boebert’s then-opponent, former state Rep. Dianne Mitsch Busch.
POLITICS
SFGate

Another big day for Williams leads No. 10 USC past Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Caleb Williams stood up and offered one last parting thought: “Fight on! 2-and-0, baby!” His decorated fingernails told a story, too: Stanford's iconic tree mascot on each middle digit. Williams threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns, with two of those going to...
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy