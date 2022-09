Line: Aces (-6) Money line: Sun (+210), Aces (-260) Best Bet: Over 169. These teams have played three times this season, and each one has been high scoring. The've averaged 177.0 combined points in those matchups, and they've scored at least 170 points in all three games. The Sun typically prefer playing more of a slowdown game that takes advantage of their huge frontcourt, but the Aces are consistently able to push the pace and the Sun tend to run with them when they play. Looking for another high scoring matchup to tip off what should be a very entertaining series. -- André Snellings.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO