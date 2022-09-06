ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O6dkh_0hkQNprM00

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report.

Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together.

The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday.

Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble.

Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that Pippen became “skittish” when fellow restaurant-goers started taking snaps of her and the son of her ex-husband’s NBA rival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzBo1_0hkQNprM00
The pair dined at Zuma with two of their friends.
TMZ

Scottie Pippen and Michael, 59, were longtime teammates on the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s who more recently had a very public falling out .

Larsa has also been vocal about her rocky relationship with Scottie.

In February, she claimed the legendary basketball player, 56, had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he did not get his way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jBSvt_0hkQNprM00
Marcus is one of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s five kids.
heirmj523/Instagram

In an episode of “RHOM,” the reality star said she was “traumatized” after Scottie demanded she send one of their children to Los Angeles when she forced him to sell their Miami mansion.

“If he doesn’t get his way, he punishes me. He’s like The Punisher,” she claimed.

“This is like his last piece of control that he’s got over me and the kids. He’s only punishing me because I’m making him sell the house.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KyCF6_0hkQNprM00
Larsa finalized her divorce from Scottie Pippen earlier this year.
larsapippen/Instagram; TMZ

The Pippens called it quits in 2016 but briefly reconciled before Larsa filed for divorce two years later.

They finalized their divorce in January after nearly 25 years of marriage.

Larsa and the six-time NBA champion share four children: Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 13.

Comments / 5

Related
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Marcus Jordan
Person
Scottie Pippen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz#The Chicago Bulls
Essence

Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

600 Breezy Mourns The Death Of His GF, NBA YoungBoy Fans Troll Her IG

It is a season of mourning for 600 Breezy after he shared that his girlfriend passed away. The rapper has created controversy with his hot takes on peers like NBA YoungBoy and King Von, but today (September 6), he appeared on Instagram to announce that his girlfriend of two years, Raven, sadly passed away. He didn't specifically name how she died, but his word choices have caused outlets to report that it was a suicide.
NBA
Page Six

Page Six

142K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy