Some Whatcom residents smelling this wildfire smoke, as air quality drops

Air quality in Bellingham and eastern Whatcom County is being affected by a wildfire in the North Cascades National Park, and it could worsen slightly, air monitoring officials said.

Air quality in Bellingham and near Kendall had dropped from good to moderate by noon Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to the Northwest Clean Air Agency.

Some Bellingham residents could smell smoke and see hazy skies low in the northeast on Tuesday.

“Air quality may degrade to moderate or unhealthy for sensitive groups over the next few hours until southwesterly winds resume to help clean the air,” Northwest Clean Air Agency spokesman Seth Preston told The Bellingham Herald.

Weather forecasts show that winds from the west should keep wildfire smoke away from most of Whatcom County for the next several days.

Several fires are burning east of Mount Baker in the U.S. and British Columbia, part of what fire officials are calling the Chilliwack Complex.