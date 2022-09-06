ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric vehicle charging ports added to 12 Idaho locations with EV program funding

By By CHRISTINA LORDS Idaho Capital Sun
 5 days ago

Originally published Sept. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com .Funding to add electric vehicle charging infrastructure to 12 locations in Idaho was awarded through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program, according to a press release from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

Money from the program, which totals $2.6 million and ended in July, will provide funding for publicly available electric vehicle charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public, according to the press release.

The funding will add 48 charging ports for electric vehicles around the state, and 12 of those charging ports are already operational in the cities of Lewiston, Hailey, Bonners Ferry and Coeur d’Alene.

The following entities have been selected for funding through the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program:

• $73,923 awarded to Blaine County for the County Annex Building in Hailey

• $277,093 awarded to the city of Arco for the Idaho Science Center

• $77,334 awarded to the city of Bonners Ferry for its Visitor Center

• $324,960 awarded to the city of Driggs for the Driggs Community Center

• $349,696 awarded to the city of Island Park for its City Building

• $217,379 awarded to Cloninger’s in Grangeville

• $207,683 awarded to Cloninger’s in Kamiah

• $155,188 awarded to Eagle Landing’s Fuel Station 76 in Coeur d’Alene

• $155,539 awarded to the Fall River Cooperative Headquarters in Ashton

• $291,158 awarded to May’s Hardware in McCall

• $149,828 awarded to the Nez Perce Tribe for the Clearwater River Casino in Lewiston

• $79,768 awarded to the Northern Lights Headquarters in Sagle

The Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality have managed the program since 2017 with funding from the Volkswagen Clean Air Act Civil Settlement .

