Inside Nova
Letter: Prince William County’s legacy hangs in the balance at data center hearing
The Planning Commission will issue its recommendation on the Prince William Digital Gateway next Wednesday (Sept. 14). Will it serve the interests of our taxpayers or surrender them to QTS and Compass?. All concerned citizens should attend the public hearing at the McCoart Building on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m....
Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election
Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
Inside Nova
Fairfax officials open annual deer-management season
The Fairfax County Deer Management Archery Program began Sept. 10 and will run through Feb. 18. Under the oversight of the Fairfax County Police Department, in collaboration with the Fairfax County Park Authority, NOVA Parks and other public landholders, the archery program is conducted in parks and other locations throughout Fairfax County. Signs alerting the public are posted in archery-program areas, at park entrances and trailheads.
massachusettsnewswire.com
Planet Defense LLC Launches New Cybersecurity Operations Center (CSOC) in Stafford County, VA
Planet Defense LLC = Innovation + Integration + Security. WASHINGTON, D.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The creation and implementation of a state-of-the-art Cybersecurity Operations Center (CSOC) that is a core element of the Virginia Smart Community Testbed based in Stafford County, Virginia, was announced today by Planet Defense LLC and its government and industry partners. Planet Defense LLC is a global cybersecurity consulting, engineering and training company headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
theburn.com
Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location
Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Prince William County remembers 9/11 victims
In all, 2,996 people died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center towers in New York and the Pentagon. Prince William County lost 22 residents, more than any other jurisdiction in the region. Local leaders gathered Friday to remember the lives lost at Prince William County's Liberty Memorial.
Inside Nova
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County Halts Jenkins Park Lighting Plan
Loudoun County has canceled plans to light the athletic fields at Scott Jenkins Memorial Park near Hamilton, following opposition from residents nearby and the owners of Ellmore’s Garden Center across Rt. 7. The decision also marked two unusual occurrences in the county boardroom—supervisors prepared to vote against the county...
WTOP
Judge orders special prosecutor in school board appeal for father of Loudoun Co. high school rape victim
Circuit Court Judge James Plowman has appointed a special prosecutor to replace Loudoun County prosecutors in the appeal of a father whose daughter was raped at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, last year by a teen who later groped another student at another school. The man, who WTOP...
northernvirginiamag.com
Former Prince William County Election Official Facing Corruption Charges
The investigation of the alleged conduct shows the actions of the former general registrar did not reach the level of impacting election outcomes. A Manassas grand jury indicted Prince William County’s former general registrar this week on three criminal counts of election corruption, the office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced.
Missing Virginia man found safe
UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
Fairfax Times
Delegate Mark Keam steps down for presidential appointment
After representing Virginia’s 35th House of Delegates district for more than 11 years, Delegate Mark Keam (D) will step down from the position this year, leaving it open for a possible special election in the near future. He has been tapped by President Joe Biden to be the deputy...
fredericksburg.today
UMW president makes ‘Virginia 500’ Power List
Virginia Business magazine has announced the Virginia 500: 2022-23 Power List, naming University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino among the commonwealth’s top education leaders. “It’s like the Fortune 500, but instead of focusing on companies, it’s about people,” said Virginia Business Editor Richard Foster in the publication’s opening...
Inside Nova
For sale: A pirate ship on the Potomac River
If you have 49,000 doubloons in your treasure chest, then have yourself enough to buy a pirate ship. Former Loudoun County firefighter Daniel Corder now spends his days transforming old vessels like this house boat into pirate ships at his home in the Northern Neck, and it's for sale. Scroll...
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County firefighter arrested for burning his Honda Civic
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County volunteer firefighter has been arrested nearly a month after he set his own car on fire. An investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined that Matthew Christopher Bush set his 2021 Honda Civic ablaze on Aug. 12 in a Leesburg neighborhood.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. detective arrested for DUI
A Fairfax County, Virginia, detective was arrested in Stafford County on Thursday night for driving under the influence. Steven Copp, a 15-year veteran of the force was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to a Fairfax County Police news release. The detective was off-duty and was driving...
WTOP
Former Prince William County registrar indicted
A former general registrar in Prince William County, Virginia, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges. The office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Wednesday that a grand jury has indicted Michele White. She is accused of corrupt conduct as an election official, false statement by an election official and...
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
For this winner of the Va. wineries Governor’s Cup, everything is coming up rosés
It’s not that folks in the region didn’t already know about Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg, perched on a hill amid the trees and rolling farmland of Loudoun County. Between the setting, the Sunset Pavilion that was finished fortuitously just before the COVID pandemic, the gorgeous two-story tasting room and a physical therapist-turned-winemaker who was already beginning to bring her influence to the wine list, there were many reasons to visit.
