22 WSBT
South Bend Venues Parks and Arts looks to reimagine Potawatomi Pool
South Bend, Ind. — It could take until at least 2024 to reopen South Bend’s Potawatomi Pool. That's the latest from the city’s Venues Parks and Arts department. WSBT was at a community meeting tonight where they discussed the future of the pool. The Venues Parks &...
22 WSBT
Hands on fun for thousands of children at annual Touch-a-Truck event
GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Squad cars, fire trucks, snow plows - oh my!. The City of Goshen's annual Touch-a-Truck Event had children from all over interacting with city vehicles and meeting staff. Kids had the chance to climb behind the wheel and honk a horn, or even flip on...
22 WSBT
South Bend officials concerned over no-show developer
South Bend, Ind. — After a developer received $5 million in South Bend taxpayer dollars, city leaders are now skeptical that he will meet a deadline for a project that would bring a grocery store downtown. WSBT learned developer Dave Matthews was a no-show at today's redevelopment commission meeting.
22 WSBT
SWAT on scene of armed barricaded situation in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a heavy police presence along Indiana Avenue and Fellows Street in South Bend. Officials state a call came in around 8:30 a.m. Sunday about a domestic situation. Authorities say the situation has evolved and someone is armed and barricaded inside a residence.
22 WSBT
43rd annual Valparaiso Popcorn Festival
The annual Valpo Popcorn Festival attracts 50,000 visitors and over 250 arts and crafts vendors. Don't forget to bring your appetite for the popcorn!. The Beer Garden at Central Park Plaza will be playing music all throughout the day. This is a family-friendly event including the Ultimate Poppin’ Play Zone...
22 WSBT
Sample Street closed between Walnut and Olive through Monday
South Bend, Ind. — If you live or work on the West side of South Bend and use Sample Street, prepare to find a new route for the next few days. The pipes broke around 4 a.m. Friday morning and crews were on scene quick enough to minimize the damage.
22 WSBT
South Bend ready for thousands to see the Fighting Irish home opener
Notre Dame, Ind. — The countdown is on for Notre Dame's home opener Saturday. Head Coach Marcus Freeman is set to speak at Friday night’s pep rally, and every fan here is hoping for a big Irish win against Marshall University at tomorrow’s home opener. From the...
22 WSBT
Autumn leaves and pumpkins please at the Middlebury Fall Festival
Today is the last day to enjoy the Middlebury Fall Festival!. There is a whole list of fun events starting with a Jeep Show and a free book tent all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Old favorites remain the same; homegrown vegetables and fruits, pumpkins, ornamental gourds, colorful fall mums, local woodcarvers in action, pottery, and Amish art.
22 WSBT
Walkerton unveils new solar park
Walkerton, Ind. — Sunny days like today will soon be a big boost for a northern Indiana community. Local and state leaders have just unveiled the Walkerton Solar Park. It’s equipped with just over 32-hundred solar panels. Officials are stressing the energy from the solar farm is staying...
22 WSBT
Berrien County receives 2.6-million-dollar redevelopment grant
Berrien County is getting millions of dollars to improve tourism and housing development. The state has approved 2.6 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding. Benton Harbor and Niles will be sharing the money. The millions have not been formally divided. The grant focuses on cities that have "traditional" downtowns.
22 WSBT
Person hit by car after Notre Dame game, in serious condition
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — One person has serious injuries after being hit by a car following the Notre Dame football game. Police got the call just before 7 p.m. Saturday night at Corby Boulevard and Eddy Street. The South Bend Police spokesperson says the male victim was trying...
22 WSBT
Three alleged street gang members arrested in connection with Kosciusko County thefts
Three alleged street gang members behind bars tonight in connection with a string of thefts. These three people, police say, have been making their way through Warsaw and Kosciusko County over the last few weeks. Allegedly breaking into cars, taking belongings, and even stealing some vehicles. WSBT spoke with neighbors...
22 WSBT
Niles police investigate Thursday night homicide
Niles police were sent to the area of N. 6th and Ferry Street on reports of shots being fired in the area Thursday at around 11 p.m. Police found evidence of a shooting. A short time later, Spectrum Lakeland Hospital reported that a shooting victim had been dropped off at the emergency room of the hospital. He was later transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend where he died of his injuries.
22 WSBT
One dead after motorcycle hits van in LaPorte County
The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash between a van and motorcycle that left one person dead. Police were called to the intersection of US-421 and US-6 shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday where a motorcyclist ran into a van. Investigators state the driver of the van, 37-year-old Samantha...
22 WSBT
Two juveniles arrested, one charged, in death of Terez Parker Jr.
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office says two juveniles have been arrested, and one charged, in the death of Terez Parker Jr. Raphael Diaz-Garcia, 16, faces two charges in adult court. Count I is for Dangerous possession of a firearm and count II attempted providing a firearm to ineligible...
22 WSBT
Freeman: Notre Dame's upset loss "starts with me"
NOTRE DAME — What was supposed to be Marcus Freeman's triumphant introduction to Notre Dame Stadium, ends in disaster. Marshall shocks the 8th ranked Fighting Irish, spoiling their home opener and serving as a wake up call, of exactly how much work lies ahead for Marcus Freeman and this Notre Dame football team.
22 WSBT
Marshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21
NOTRE DAME — Marshall spoils No. 8 Notre Dame's home opener, upsetting the Fighting Irish 26-21 in Marcus Freeman's debut at Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish were unable to sustain momentum offensively in the home opener, amassing just 46 yards on 19 plays in the opening quarter. Marshall closed...
