South Bend, IN

22 WSBT

Hands on fun for thousands of children at annual Touch-a-Truck event

GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Squad cars, fire trucks, snow plows - oh my!. The City of Goshen's annual Touch-a-Truck Event had children from all over interacting with city vehicles and meeting staff. Kids had the chance to climb behind the wheel and honk a horn, or even flip on...
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend officials concerned over no-show developer

South Bend, Ind. — After a developer received $5 million in South Bend taxpayer dollars, city leaders are now skeptical that he will meet a deadline for a project that would bring a grocery store downtown. WSBT learned developer Dave Matthews was a no-show at today's redevelopment commission meeting.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

SWAT on scene of armed barricaded situation in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a heavy police presence along Indiana Avenue and Fellows Street in South Bend. Officials state a call came in around 8:30 a.m. Sunday about a domestic situation. Authorities say the situation has evolved and someone is armed and barricaded inside a residence.
SOUTH BEND, IN
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Business
South Bend, IN
Business
22 WSBT

43rd annual Valparaiso Popcorn Festival

The annual Valpo Popcorn Festival attracts 50,000 visitors and over 250 arts and crafts vendors. Don't forget to bring your appetite for the popcorn!. The Beer Garden at Central Park Plaza will be playing music all throughout the day. This is a family-friendly event including the Ultimate Poppin’ Play Zone...
VALPARAISO, IN
22 WSBT

Autumn leaves and pumpkins please at the Middlebury Fall Festival

Today is the last day to enjoy the Middlebury Fall Festival!. There is a whole list of fun events starting with a Jeep Show and a free book tent all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Old favorites remain the same; homegrown vegetables and fruits, pumpkins, ornamental gourds, colorful fall mums, local woodcarvers in action, pottery, and Amish art.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
22 WSBT

Walkerton unveils new solar park

Walkerton, Ind. — Sunny days like today will soon be a big boost for a northern Indiana community. Local and state leaders have just unveiled the Walkerton Solar Park. It’s equipped with just over 32-hundred solar panels. Officials are stressing the energy from the solar farm is staying...
WALKERTON, IN
22 WSBT

Berrien County receives 2.6-million-dollar redevelopment grant

Berrien County is getting millions of dollars to improve tourism and housing development. The state has approved 2.6 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding. Benton Harbor and Niles will be sharing the money. The millions have not been formally divided. The grant focuses on cities that have "traditional" downtowns.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Person hit by car after Notre Dame game, in serious condition

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — One person has serious injuries after being hit by a car following the Notre Dame football game. Police got the call just before 7 p.m. Saturday night at Corby Boulevard and Eddy Street. The South Bend Police spokesperson says the male victim was trying...
NOTRE DAME, IN
NewsBreak
Small Business
Economy
Economy
Facebook
Facebook
22 WSBT

Niles police investigate Thursday night homicide

Niles police were sent to the area of N. 6th and Ferry Street on reports of shots being fired in the area Thursday at around 11 p.m. Police found evidence of a shooting. A short time later, Spectrum Lakeland Hospital reported that a shooting victim had been dropped off at the emergency room of the hospital. He was later transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend where he died of his injuries.
NILES, MI
22 WSBT

One dead after motorcycle hits van in LaPorte County

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash between a van and motorcycle that left one person dead. Police were called to the intersection of US-421 and US-6 shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday where a motorcyclist ran into a van. Investigators state the driver of the van, 37-year-old Samantha...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Freeman: Notre Dame's upset loss "starts with me"

NOTRE DAME — What was supposed to be Marcus Freeman's triumphant introduction to Notre Dame Stadium, ends in disaster. Marshall shocks the 8th ranked Fighting Irish, spoiling their home opener and serving as a wake up call, of exactly how much work lies ahead for Marcus Freeman and this Notre Dame football team.
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Marshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21

NOTRE DAME — Marshall spoils No. 8 Notre Dame's home opener, upsetting the Fighting Irish 26-21 in Marcus Freeman's debut at Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish were unable to sustain momentum offensively in the home opener, amassing just 46 yards on 19 plays in the opening quarter. Marshall closed...
NOTRE DAME, IN

