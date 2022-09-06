ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Colliers employees file lawsuit against City of Gainesville, GPD, and various GPD employees following controversial SWAT raid

alachuachronicle.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for domestic battery and damage to victim’s car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tajar Muqit Leath, Jr., 22, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with domestic battery and criminal mischief. Leath allegedly punched a woman, then went outside and damaged her vehicle, breaking the mirrors, windshield wipers, and a door handle. The damage was estimated at less than $1,000.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Former Gainesville Police Department K-9 officer alleges racism within the unit

A racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the city by an ex-Gainesville Police Department officer in the force’s K-9 unit recently made its way to federal court. Edward Ratliff, a Black 13-year veteran of the force, alleged white officers casually used racial slurs within the K-9 unit through multiple uses of the n-word. This includes an incident where, in light of a K-9’s euthanization, a white officer said the dog “bit a lot of n—s.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

17-year-old on probation for murder arrested for gun possession

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jerquay Lavon Freeman, 17, was arrested early yesterday morning and charged with possession of a firearm by a delinquent under 24 years of age. Freeman is on probation after serving a two-year state prison sentence on a second-degree murder charge. Freeman was a passenger in the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCJB

Alachua County deputies arrest man for battering pregnant woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after he strangled a pregnant woman at UF Health Shands Hospital last month. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Joseph Reynolds Friday night. He is charged with aggravated battery with knowledge the victim was pregnant. The incident report says Reynolds...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua woman charged with stealing drugs at work

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Sheila Ann Symonds, 51, of Alachua, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with two counts of grand theft of a controlled substance after allegedly stealing Adderall from a co-worker and a bottle of Xanax pills that was inadvertently left behind by a client at a High Springs veterinary practice.
ALACHUA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Lawsuit#Swat Vehicle#Real Estate Brokers#City Of Gainesville#Colliers International#Swat Team Command
WCJB

Teen arrested after hitting school employee in Chiefland

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager in Levy County faces criminal charges after a fight at Chiefland Middle-High School. Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 15-year-old male student for battery on a school employee. Deputies say the teen was fighting another student when school officials got between them. They say the...
CHIEFLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him

A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for embezzling $27,000 from doctor’s office

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Amanda Rose Gruenwald, 37, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with nine counts of forgery, one count of misdemeanor theft, and one count of grand theft of more than $20,000. According to an affidavit from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, between May 26 and August 31 of...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Ocala man arrested after toddler dies from severed spine

OCALA, Fla. — Warning: This article contains disturbing information that may be upsetting. An Ocala man has been arrested in the death of a toddler that was reportedly in his care. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. According to the Marion County...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Road and Traffic Impacts for September 9-16, 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for September 9-16, 2022. SW Fifth Avenue: The 4000 block of Southwest Fifth Avenue in the Sugarfoot Neighborhood is expected to be closed from Sept. 12-18 to allow GRU to make repairs. NW Second Street: The...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy