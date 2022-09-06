Colliers employees file lawsuit against City of Gainesville, GPD, and various GPD employees following controversial SWAT raid

Read full article on original website
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for domestic battery and damage to victim’s car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tajar Muqit Leath, Jr., 22, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with domestic battery and criminal mischief. Leath allegedly punched a woman, then went outside and damaged her vehicle, breaking the mirrors, windshield wipers, and a door handle. The damage was estimated at less than $1,000.
Independent Florida Alligator
Former Gainesville Police Department K-9 officer alleges racism within the unit
A racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the city by an ex-Gainesville Police Department officer in the force’s K-9 unit recently made its way to federal court. Edward Ratliff, a Black 13-year veteran of the force, alleged white officers casually used racial slurs within the K-9 unit through multiple uses of the n-word. This includes an incident where, in light of a K-9’s euthanization, a white officer said the dog “bit a lot of n—s.”
News4Jax.com
Palatka Police Department investigation uncovers new details in deadly shooting
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Friday night said detectives continue their investigation into a shooting outside Vick’s Supper Club, renewing its push for anyone with information to come forward. Previously, News4JAX reported that a family identified one person killed as Dontae Diaz Sr., a father...
alachuachronicle.com
17-year-old on probation for murder arrested for gun possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jerquay Lavon Freeman, 17, was arrested early yesterday morning and charged with possession of a firearm by a delinquent under 24 years of age. Freeman is on probation after serving a two-year state prison sentence on a second-degree murder charge. Freeman was a passenger in the...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville Police Department video on Terrell Bradley traffic stop, K-9 apprehension
Chief Lonnie Scott, Sr., of the Gainesville Police Department held a press conference today, with a video that the department compiled from body cam footage of the officers present during the traffic stop and K-9 apprehension of Terrell Bradley. Bradley lost an eye in the incident. The video can be found here.
mycbs4.com
Two GPD officers suspended for photo and comments about Terrell Bradley's injuries
Gainesville — Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott said Thursday he suspended two police officers, with pay, after reviewing an internal affairs report about Terrell Bradley's arrest. Officers took a photo of Bradley's injuries and wrote inappropriate messages about them, an internal affairs report states. "It was brought to the...
WCJB
Alachua County deputies arrest man for battering pregnant woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after he strangled a pregnant woman at UF Health Shands Hospital last month. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Joseph Reynolds Friday night. He is charged with aggravated battery with knowledge the victim was pregnant. The incident report says Reynolds...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua woman charged with stealing drugs at work
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Sheila Ann Symonds, 51, of Alachua, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with two counts of grand theft of a controlled substance after allegedly stealing Adderall from a co-worker and a bottle of Xanax pills that was inadvertently left behind by a client at a High Springs veterinary practice.
wuft.org
Former officer filed lawsuit claiming racial discrimination by Gainesville Police K9 unit months before the mauling of Terrell Bradley
Former Gainesville police officer Edward Ratliff sued the City of Gainesville in December for racial discrimination by the police department’s K9 unit. Ratliff’s allegations paint a picture of normalized racism within the K9 team, including regular use of “the n-word” to describe Black residents and officers.
Man who pleaded guilty to murder now suing Clay County Sheriff’s Office for alleged violation of civil rights
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Travis Roe is suing the Clay County Sheriff's Office. He's also currently behind bars in connection to the murder of a man who was found beaten to death near the Clay County and Putnam County line. Roe says CCSO violated his civil rights when he...
WCJB
Teen arrested after hitting school employee in Chiefland
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager in Levy County faces criminal charges after a fight at Chiefland Middle-High School. Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 15-year-old male student for battery on a school employee. Deputies say the teen was fighting another student when school officials got between them. They say the...
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested for choking woman, breaking rear window of patrol car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Brandon Amari Cutler, 21, who is on drug offender probation, was arrested early this morning and charged with domestic battery by strangulation and criminal mischief. Cutler allegedly hit a woman in the head and face multiple times with unknown objects, then choked her. The victim’s injuries,...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
WCJB
‘In Cross City, there’s nothing here for them to do’: Residents, family members react to shooting
Cross City, Fla. (WCJB) - Family and friends held a vigil for 35-year-old Brandon Godbolt, who lost his life over the weekend. The gathering was held at Dixie County High School Thursday night to pray for the victims family. The victims father, Kenneth Godbolt said “Get this violence and these...
Putnam County Sheriff's Office looking for alleged gas thieves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an individual who may have stolen a large amount of gasoline from the Race Way in East Palatka. On Sept. 3, deputies say the people in the white truck shown below committed a bulk theft of gasoline.
WCJB
Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for embezzling $27,000 from doctor’s office
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Amanda Rose Gruenwald, 37, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with nine counts of forgery, one count of misdemeanor theft, and one count of grand theft of more than $20,000. According to an affidavit from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, between May 26 and August 31 of...
WESH
Sheriff: Ocala man arrested after toddler dies from severed spine
OCALA, Fla. — Warning: This article contains disturbing information that may be upsetting. An Ocala man has been arrested in the death of a toddler that was reportedly in his care. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. According to the Marion County...
alachuachronicle.com
Road and Traffic Impacts for September 9-16, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for September 9-16, 2022. SW Fifth Avenue: The 4000 block of Southwest Fifth Avenue in the Sugarfoot Neighborhood is expected to be closed from Sept. 12-18 to allow GRU to make repairs. NW Second Street: The...
WCJB
Not guilty plea entered in Grace Marketplace slaying suspect’s case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man accused of playing a role in a killing outside of Grace Marketplace has pleaded not guilty. Gainesville police arrested 42-year-old Santonio Smith in August after witnesses say he and 55-year-old James Lawrence held down a man and beat him till he died. Officers say...
