ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 18

Rob Rhodes
4d ago

Wow! I have 2 legitimate businesses and couldn’t get a penny for a PPP loan. Glad this stellar citizen was able to benefit!

Reply(3)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
City
Chicago, IL
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
cwbchicago.com

Moments after 2 more armed robberies in Wicker Park, CPD boss orders cops to stop following men wanted for over a dozen hold-ups

An armed robbery crew that has struck repeatedly in Wicker Park and Avondale returned to the area to commit two more daylight robberies on Friday morning. Chicago police spotted the offenders as they fled from the second robbery scene, but a CPD supervisor ordered units not to follow the car onto the expressway. So, the armed men, wanted for more than a dozen armed and sometimes violent robberies, remain at large to commit more crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lawsuit claims law enforcement used any means necessary to wrongly convict James Hill

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- They used any means necessary to convict him – that is what attorneys are saying about several law enforcement outfits in Northwest Indiana when it comes to James Hill.Hill has had two convictions overturned -- in the 1980 murder of a police officer at a Hammond, Indiana hotel, and in a rape the same year. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Friday, Hill is now seeking damages for the decades he has spent behind bars."It's over 20 years of my life been taken away for something I didn't do," Hill said, "and it's hard. It's really hard....
HAMMOND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Covid#Ppp Loan#Convicted Felon
fox32chicago.com

CPS student chased by car, fatally shot on South Side identified

CHICAGO - A CPS student was fatally shot on Chicago's South Side Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred in broad daylight, just steps away from the student's apartment building entrance. Chicago police identified the boy as 17-year-old Kanye Perkins. Neighbors say the teen's family had just moved there. "It looks like...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Herald & Review

Teen shot multiple times, dies in Chicago, officials say

CHICAGO - A teenage boy described as a Kenwood Academy High School “community member” who was fatally shot on the South Side Friday afternoon has been identified, officials said Saturday. Kanye Perkins, 17, was pronounced dead at 12:18 p.m. Friday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police: Area secure after shooter barricaded in Midlothian home

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. - 3PM UPDATE: Police say the suspect is in custody. Midlothian police say the 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue area is now secure following an incident with an armed suspect. Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired. Police say an individual was shooting and...
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Man charged with murder of girlfriend, mom of 3 after history of domestic violence: Cicero police

CICERO, Ill. -- A man was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, a mother of three, in Cicero, police said. Cicero police responded to a call for a well-being check in the 5400 block of West 22nd Place Wednesday when they found a woman unresponsive. The woman, identified as Christian Duarte, was pronounced dead at the scene and suffered stab wounds and blunt force trauma, according to Cicero police.
CICERO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 killed, 14 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday

After being struck by a car Friday evening while riding a scooter in South Shore, a man tried to run but was then gunned down by an occupant of the Hyundai Sonata that collided with him, Chicago police said. The man, 22, later died at University of Chicago Medical Center. The collision happened about 6:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 71st Street, according to police. After being struck, the man ran west on 71st Street as someone inside the car began firing, striking him in the head and chest.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Triple shooting reported on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - Three people were shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side early Sunday. Police say the victims, two women and a man, were standing outside in the 500 block of East 75th Street when they were hit by gunfire. One woman, 51, had a graze wound...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy