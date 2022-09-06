Read full article on original website
Elderly man and woman shot on Heritage Drive
On September 8, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the 2500-block of Heritage Drive for a report of a shooting with injury. Upon arrival, officers located two victims, a 76-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 75-year-old female with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims are Champaign residents. The victims were conscious and talking as officers rendered medical aid, and they were transported to a local hospital. They are presently listed in stable condition. In addition to the two victims, officers found evidence of gunfire on several nearby houses and at least one vehicle.
Teutopolis, Montrose Fire Departments Respond To Two-Vehicle Accident
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District’s Facebook Page:. On Friday 9/9/22 at 18:27 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters, with auto aid from Montrose FPD, were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 westbound at milemarker 102. Upon arrival found two vehicles, both upright, 3 occupants in one vehicle and 1 occupant in the other.
Man pleads guilty in deadly block party shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Decatur man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a deadly shooting. Damariyon Mills is accused of firing a gun on Leafland Avenue in July 2021. Detectives said a block party was taking place when arguments broke out, which led to fights, followed...
Three Men Arrested For Stealing Guns From Springfield, Menard County Police Vehicles
Three men were arrested last week for stealing weapons from vehicles belong to the Springfield Police and a Menard County law enforcement agency. WAND-TV in Decatur reports that the case all started with Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies receiving a call about stolen Air pods and a firearm. Decatur Police served a search warrant at a home in Cerro Gordo on August 26th for the items. Inside the home, officers found a Macon County Sheriff’s office Remington shotgun and body armor as well as several stolen items from the Decatur area. Officers say 19 year old Blaine Manks of Decatur was living there, but fled when police arrived at the scene.
Soft lockdown at Unit 4 schools after report of shots fired
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Some Unit 4 schools were put on a soft lockdown Friday morning. Champaign Police say the schools were informed a little before noon of possible shots fired in the 2500 block of W. William Street. Because of the nature of the call and the proximity...
Man accused of stealing a truck
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A Charleston man has been arrested on charges he stole a vehicle. Charleston Police say he stole a truck and a registration from a second vehicle in the 1500 block of 18th street. Investigators were able to view surveillance camera footage and identify the characteristics...
Alleged kidnapper taken into custody
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- An alleged kidnapper has been taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 57. According to Illinois State Police, officers received reports of an alleged abduction on September 4, 2022 at approximately 7:25 a.m. Witnesses told police they saw a women be physically forced into...
Train hits truck in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A truck was hit by a train in Rantoul early Friday morning, according to Rantoul Police Department officials. Rantoul Police Department, Rantoul Fire Department, and AMT Ambulance service arrived at a railroad crossing at Liberty Avenue and Chandler Road around 9 a.m. to a train versus truck accident. Upon arrival, officers […]
House hit by gunfire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of West hunt for a report of shots fired. A home in the area had been hit by gunfire twice. No...
Neighbors react after two hurt in shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said that two people were hurt in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Heritage Drive. Officials confirmed that officers were dispatched to the area of Heritage and Clayton Boulevard at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. They found two victims and had them taken to the hospital. Their injuries are […]
Piatt County Sheriff's Office participates in a Landing Zone Class
Monticello , ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang, employees from the Piatt County Sheriff's Office, Illinois Department of Conservation and the Monticello Fire Department participated in a Landing Zone Class. The class was hosted by and took place at the Piatt County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office...
Curtiss Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Shooting
Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is now facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot a former Carmi woman last month in rural Edwards County. Curtiss is being held in the White County Jail in Carmi for Edwards County. He has been formally charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class-X felonies, aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class-1 felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, a Class 2 felony. Curtiss is being held under a $1 million bond pending further court action. The shooting occurred on Sunday, August 21 in rural Edwards County. The victim has been identified as Malinda Williams. Ms. Williams was taken to the hospital in Mount Carmel and was later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. Ms. Williams stated she received gunshot wounds to the leg, side and chest. If convicted Curtiss faces up to 30 years in prison. The case currently remains under investigation by Edwards County authorities and the Illinois State Police.
Circle K robbery suspect at large
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for robbing a Circle K. It happened early Wednesday morning at the Circle K located on West First Drive. If you have any information on who the suspect may be, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at...
Police ask for help identifying 3 theft suspects
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Three men are wanted for stealing over $3,800 from AM-KO Oriental Foods and Gifts in Champaign. We're told that the three men entered the store at 5:45 p.m. on August 1. Officials say once they got inside one male distracted an employee, one acted as...
Crashes close two area interstates early Thursday morning
CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two Central Illinois interstates were closed after authorities report on serious crashes affecting travel on Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on I-70 east of Casey. Illinois State Police tell WCIA that a vehicle rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle which was parked on the side of […]
Victim robbed in bathroom while waiting for bus, police say
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are investigating after a person was robbed while waiting for the bus. We're told it happened around 4:30 p.m. on September 3 in the 300 block of East William Street. The victim went into the bathroom while waiting for the bus and was...
Police say missing person's report unfounded
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE 4:46 p.m.:. Following a thorough investigation by Champaign Police, the report of a missing person, in this case, was determined to be unfounded, and the individual is reported to be safe. ORIGINAL:. Champaign Police are searching for a missing woman. Sierra Dittmar, 25, was...
Rockville man arrested, accused of driving over four times the legal alcohol limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Rockville man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk - over four times the legal limit. The traffic stop happened on Monday night just after 9:30 near U.S 41 and Parkway Drive. That is where the Rockville Police Department pulled 50-year-old Christopher Bollenbacher.
Man shot by Ludlow police dies in the hospital
A man shot by a police officer in the Vermont town of Ludlow last month has died, state police said Tuesday. Michael Mills, 36, who was shot Aug. 15, died Aug. 25 at a New Hampshire hospital, state police announced. They did not say why there was a delay in announcing his death. An autopsy determined that Mills died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Decatur man pleads guilty to breaking into gas station
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Decatur will spend three years behind bars after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a burglary charge related to a convenience store break-in. Joseph Purviance was accused of breaking into a Casey’s in Bethany on July 7, 2020, and stealing several items. An investigation identified him and two […]
