Steve Martin, Martin Short and the Steep Canyon Rangers are coming to Tampa Bay next year
Grab your amigos because the longtime comedy duo featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short is coming back to Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall for a new comedy tour in April.
Tickets to see Steve Martin, Martin Short and the Steep Canyon Rangers when the "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" tour hits Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall on April 28, 2022 go on sale Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. EST and start at $103.25.
The show will highlight the two comedy legends and Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars as they fire self-deprecating jokes and mock Hollywood's celebrity culture—and each other. Martin and Short will be joined onstage by pianist Jeff Babko and bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers.
Martin and Short's friendship spans three decades, beginning when they first met on set for the 1986 film, "Three Amigos." The pair have been touring together since they launched their first live show, "A Very Stupid Conversation," in 2015.
See Josh Bradley's weekly new concert roundup below.
[content-1] Trace Zacur Friday, Sept. 16. 8 p.m. $25-$40. Side Door Cabaret at Palladium Theater, St. Petersburg
808 Club feat. Jordan Patrick/jubilee/Wally Rios/Dj Dredd Saturday, Sept. 17. 8 p.m. No cover. Corner Club, Tampa
Carlo Lio & Bastian Bux Saturday, Sept. 17. 9 p.m. $20-$30. Floridian Social Club, St. Petersburg
Antonio Rey Sunday, Sept. 25. 4 p.m. $41.56. Centro Asturiano de Tampa Theatre
Straz Center Block Party feat. Jinx & Shelby Sol/Roxx Revolt & The Velvets/Ari Chi Sunday, Oct. 9. 3 p.m. No cover. Riverwalk Stage at Straz Center, Tampa
Fall Formal Dance feat. House of I/Dilo Alto/Noan Partly/Movie Props/Kid Loki Friday, Oct. 14. Time TBA. $12. Music Hall at New World Brewery, Tampa
Palomino Blond w/Permanent Makeup/Kick Veronica Saturday, Oct. 29. 8 p.m. $10-$15. Hooch and Hive, Tampa
Romeo Santos Saturday, Oct. 29. 8 p.m. No cover. Amalie Arena, Tampa
EXTC (XTC's Terry Chambers & Friends) w/Sandman Sleeps/Ed Woltil Thursday, Nov. 3. 6:30 p.m. $20. Music Hall at New World Brewery, Tampa
99.5 QYK's Guitar Pull feat. Jackson Dean/Priscilla Block/Ernest/Elvie Shane/Niko Moon/more TBA Sunday, Nov. 6. 7:30 p.m. $62 & up. Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg
Fortunate Youth w/Passafire Sunday, Nov. 13. 7:30 p.m. $24.50. Jannus Live, St. Petersburg
Florida's Grateful Gathering feat. The Garcia Project/Zach Nugent/more Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 17-20. 12 p.m. $29-$199. Maddox Ranch, Lakeland
Turnover Tuesday, Dec. 13. 8 p.m. $25-$55. The Ritz, Ybor City
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Sunday, Dec. 18. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. $29 & up. Amalie Arena, Tampa
Alter Bridge w/Mammoth WVH/Red Wednesday, Jan. 25. 7 p.m. $45 & up. Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tampa
The Bronx Wanderers Sunday, Jan. 29. 1 p.m. $29-$59. Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater
Judy Collins Wednesday, Feb. 1. 8 p.m. $39-$69. Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater
Kenny Wayne Shepherd w/Samantha Fish Friday, Feb. 10. 8 p.m. $43.25-$103.25. Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater
