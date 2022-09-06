ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Martin, Martin Short and the Steep Canyon Rangers are coming to Tampa Bay next year

By Chloe Greenberg
 5 days ago
Steve Martin (L) and Martin Short are coming back to Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall for a new comedy tour in April.
Grab your amigos because the longtime comedy duo featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short is coming back to Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall for a new comedy tour in April.

Tickets to see Steve Martin, Martin Short and the Steep Canyon Rangers when the "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" tour hits Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall on April 28, 2022 go on sale Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. EST and start at $103.25.


The show will highlight the two comedy legends and Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars as they fire self-deprecating jokes and mock Hollywood's celebrity culture—and each other. Martin and Short will be joined onstage by pianist Jeff Babko and bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers.

Martin and Short's friendship spans three decades, beginning when they first met on set for the 1986 film, "Three Amigos." The pair have been touring together since they launched their first live show, "A Very Stupid Conversation," in 2015.

See Josh Bradley's weekly new concert roundup below.
[content-1] Trace Zacur Friday, Sept. 16. 8 p.m. $25-$40. Side Door Cabaret at Palladium Theater, St. Petersburg


808 Club feat. Jordan Patrick/jubilee/Wally Rios/Dj Dredd Saturday, Sept. 17. 8 p.m. No cover. Corner Club, Tampa

Carlo Lio & Bastian Bux Saturday, Sept. 17. 9 p.m. $20-$30. Floridian Social Club, St. Petersburg

Antonio Rey Sunday, Sept. 25. 4 p.m. $41.56. Centro Asturiano de Tampa Theatre

Straz Center Block Party feat. Jinx & Shelby Sol/Roxx Revolt & The Velvets/Ari Chi Sunday, Oct. 9. 3 p.m. No cover. Riverwalk Stage at Straz Center, Tampa

Fall Formal Dance feat. House of I/Dilo Alto/Noan Partly/Movie Props/Kid Loki Friday, Oct. 14. Time TBA. $12. Music Hall at New World Brewery, Tampa


Palomino Blond w/Permanent Makeup/Kick Veronica Saturday, Oct. 29. 8 p.m. $10-$15. Hooch and Hive, Tampa

Romeo Santos Saturday, Oct. 29. 8 p.m. No cover. Amalie Arena, Tampa

EXTC (XTC's Terry Chambers & Friends) w/Sandman Sleeps/Ed Woltil Thursday, Nov. 3. 6:30 p.m. $20. Music Hall at New World Brewery, Tampa

99.5 QYK's Guitar Pull feat. Jackson Dean/Priscilla Block/Ernest/Elvie Shane/Niko Moon/more TBA Sunday, Nov. 6. 7:30 p.m. $62 & up. Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg

Fortunate Youth w/Passafire Sunday, Nov. 13. 7:30 p.m. $24.50. Jannus Live, St. Petersburg


Florida's Grateful Gathering feat. The Garcia Project/Zach Nugent/more Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 17-20. 12 p.m. $29-$199. Maddox Ranch, Lakeland

Turnover Tuesday, Dec. 13. 8 p.m. $25-$55. The Ritz, Ybor City

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Sunday, Dec. 18. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. $29 & up. Amalie Arena, Tampa

Alter Bridge w/Mammoth WVH/Red Wednesday, Jan. 25. 7 p.m. $45 & up. Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tampa

The Bronx Wanderers Sunday, Jan. 29. 1 p.m. $29-$59. Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater

Judy Collins Wednesday, Feb. 1. 8 p.m. $39-$69. Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater


Kenny Wayne Shepherd w/Samantha Fish Friday, Feb. 10. 8 p.m. $43.25-$103.25. Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater

A John Mellencamp tribute is happening in Tampa Heights this weekend

An event page for Shuffle’s second annual John Mellencamp tribute concert—happening on Friday, Sept. 8 in Tampa Heights—claims that the bar’s co-owner had a fling with Mr. “Jack & Diane” when they both worked on a farm in Indiana. Who knows if that’s true, but I want to hear the real or imagined details in between sets from Mellenchamp, a full-blown (strings, accordions included) Sunshine State tribute to the coug’. Unlike most Shuffle gigs, this one carries a cover charge, which is well worth it if you need a lover. [event-1]
Texas rock favorite Bright Light Social Hour plays WMNF Tampa's birthday concert this weekend

WMNF 88.5-FM is beloved among its longtime listeners, and to celebrate its 43rd trip around the sun, the community radio station has tapped one of its most beloved bands—Austin, Texas’ Bright Light Social Hour—to take the stage on Saturday, Sept. 10 at St. Petersburg's Palladium Theater. Party-rocking in every way, Bright Light Social Hour, will be the most rock and roll show Palladium Theater has hosted in a long time.
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

