Steve Martin, Martin Short and the Steep Canyon Rangers are coming to Tampa Bay next year

An event page for Shuffle’s second annual John Mellencamp tribute concert—happening on Friday, Sept. 8 in Tampa Heights—claims that the bar’s co-owner had a fling with Mr. “Jack & Diane” when they both worked on a farm in Indiana. Who knows if that’s true, but I want to hear the real or imagined details in between sets from Mellenchamp, a full-blown (strings, accordions included) Sunshine State tribute to the coug’. Unlike most Shuffle gigs, this one carries a cover charge, which is well worth it if you need a lover. [event-1]

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO