Steve Martin, Martin Short and the Steep Canyon Rangers are coming to Tampa Bay next year

Steve Martin (L) and Martin Short are coming back to Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall for a new comedy tour in April.

Grab your amigos because the longtime comedy duo featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short is coming back to Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall for a new comedy tour in April.The show will highlight the two comedy legends and Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars as they fire self-deprecating jokes and mock Hollywood's celebrity culture—and each other. Martin and Short will be joined onstage by pianist Jeff Babko and bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers.Martin and Short's friendship spans three decades, beginning when they first met on set for the 1986 film, "Three Amigos." The pair have been touring together since they launched their first live show, "A Very Stupid Conversation," in 2015.