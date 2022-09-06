Read full article on original website
OC Inmate Charged After Alleged Burglary at Storage Facility in Rome
An inmate already at the Oneida County Jail is facing an additional charge following the investigation into an alleged burglary at a storage unit. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says road patrol deputies were called to Route 233 Storage located at 6185 State Route 233 in Rome (toward Westmoreland), New York on Thursday, August 15, 2022 after receiving calls about a possible burglary at the storage facility.
Crime Stopper’s Suspect Arrested in Herkimer After Utica Police Receive Tip
A Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week, featured in August, is now in police custody. The Utica Police Department says an investigator with the UPD's Warrants Unit received information that 21-year-old Dayquan Linen was in the Herkimer area. Officers with the Herkimer Police Department were found Linen...
Motorcycle Operator Killed in Trenton Crash on Saturday Night
NOTE: This is a developing story and more information will be released as soon as it is available. A fatal Oneida County crash in under investigation. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says more information will be released pending notification of next of kin. Emergency responders were called to Trenton Road...
5 Charged Following Latest Alcohol Compliance Check in Herkimer County; NYSP
That latest round of alcohol ID compliance checks in Herkimer County has landed several store attendants in hot water. It's all done as part of New York State's Underage Drinking Initiative. Earlier this week, Trooper say a dozen Herkimer County shops included in the compliance check. Of those, seven passed...
Police Asking for Help Locating This Wanted Utica Man
Police in Utica are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Utica man who failed to report a change of residence, despite being listed on the NYS Sex Offender Registry, police say. 41-year-old Christopher Bailey is wanted by the Utica Police Department for an offense of the Sex Offender...
Deputies: Inmate Kicks Out Window in Transport Van, Tries to Escape
An inmate in Oneida County is facing some new charges after he allegedly tried to escape. In a written release Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 24-year-old Idris Brown, "an inmate who was being transported by Sheriff’s Correction Officers from Utica City Court back to the jail [allegedly] kicked the (window) out of the transport van and tried to escape through the window while the van was moving." The incident took place at approximately 11:45am on August 9, 2022. Brown had been transported to court from the jail earlier that morning for a court appearance.
Augusta Man Charged with Obstruction of Breathing in Alleged Domestic Dispute
An Oneida County man is under arrest after an alleged domestic dispute on Labor Day. Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OSCO) were called to a home on Knoxboro Road in Augusta, New York at approximately 6:38pm on Monday, September 5, 2022. The initial complaint was for a domestic dispute.
Wrench Thrown into Alleged Plot to Steal Auto Repair Cash in Utica
An Oneida County man is under arrest after allegedly stealing money that was intended for the purchase of automotive repair parts. Police say that they were contacted in August 2022 by the owners of DDS Motor Sports located at 2100 Oriskany Street West in Utica, New York about the suspected theft of a large sum of money from the company. The owners said that the money was to be used to buy auto parts but had allegedly been taken.
Verdict In: Candidate For CNY Judge Had Fentanyl In System During Overdose
A lethal and illegal drug that has claimed countless lives was involved in the overdose of a former Madison County Assistant DA who is also running to be county court judge. The Madison County Sheriff's Office has released the results of a toxicology exam for former prosecutor Bradley Moses, one of two people who first responders said suffered a near-fatal overdose on July 30th while responding to a 911 call at Moses' home in the town of Nelson.
Newport NY Home Was Nearly Broken Into… by a Rabid Skunk
A home invasion is never a laughing matter; it can be an extremely scary and dangerous situation. But how would you react if the invader was a skunk?. That's exactly what happened in the town of Newport, New York earlier this month, on Friday, September 2nd. This is from the press release from Herkimer County Public Health:
Customers Shocked to Find Strike Sign on Locked Utica Store Door
What is going on at the UPS store in Utica? Inquiring minds want to know. Fran Lucia went to the UPS Store on North Genesee Street to return a package and was shocked to find it locked on Tuesday, September 6. "I was greeted with this lovely note on the door," she shared on Facebook.
21-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries After UTV Crash in Montague, New York
Authorities are investigation a crash in Lewis County that took the life of a young man. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers were called to Worth Road in the town of Montague, New York at approximately 4:24pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022 for a report of a UTV crash. Lewis County Search and Rescue assisted at the scene.
Don’t Fall For This Scam Call One Utica Woman Received
A Utica woman is warning about a call she received that turned out to be a scam. She didn't fall for it and hopes others don't either. Raise your hand if you're tired of getting spam calls. Me too. Especially the ones about extending your car warranty, and usually for a car you don't even own anymore. We've all had them. But there's another one making the rounds in Central New York and a Utica woman is sending out a warning after she got one.
Both Sides Lose: Utica Teen Arrested After Alleged Fight on Dudley Avenue
A teenager is facing a painful charge after a fight in Utica on Tuesday. Officers from the Utica Police Department (UPD) were called to the 1400 block of Dudley Avenue at approximately midnight on August 30, 2022 after receiving a call regarding a possible shots fired incident. A victim at...
Alleged Fight Between Two Juveniles in Clayville Sends One to Hospital
A domestic incident in Oneida County is under investigation. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says deputies were called to a location on Main Street in Clayville on Friday, September 2, 2022 after receiving a call about a stabbing and domestic incident. In addition to the OCSO, the New York State Police, Clayville Fire Department, and Edwards Ambulance also assisted with the case.
‘Chaotic and Violent Scene’ in Syracuse After Teen’s Arrest Ignites Crowd
A Central New York teenager is under arrest facing multiple charges, after a foot pursuit on Wednesday. Police were conducting a proactive patrol near the 200 block of Geddes Street in Syracuse at approximately 8:34pm on August 31, 2022 when police said they saw someone acting suspiciously who appeared to be armed. In a written release the Syracuse Police Department said, “The individual’s actions also violated several local law statutes.”
CNY Woman Captures Spirit of Late Mother on Security Camera
Do you believe in ghosts? If not, you may change your mind after seeing what a Little Falls, New York woman captured on her home security camera. Carrie Heath lost her mother, Patricia Heath more than three years ago. "I was very close to my mother. When she passed it killed me and I haven't gotten over it," said Heath.
Utica’s New Downtown Parking Garage – Officials Unveil Renderings
Due to open in March of 2024, the new parking garage for Utica's new hospital will have five levels,1,300 spaces, and a price tag just shy of $56 million. Renderings for the 530,000-square-foot structure were shared with the public on Thursday, giving a glimpse at the continued progress to "build a new healthcare system for Oneida County and the entire region," said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.
Back to School Bomb Threat
A regrettable start to the school year for one Central New York district as the morning began with an evacuation of the school because of a bomb threat. Authorities have since said there was not real threat to the building or students, and have made an arrest in the case.
Upstate NY Conservatory Raising Money for Nature’s Most Misunderstood Animal
The Wolf Mountain Nature Center in the Chenango County town of Smyrna will be holding their annual fundraiser, "Honoring the Spirit of the Wolf" on Sunday, October 9th. Wolf Mountain Nature Center is a must-visit for anyone interested in nature or wildlife. It spans 64 acres and is home to over 20 animals, including wolves, coyotes and arctic foxes.
