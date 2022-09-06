ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Lite 98.7

OC Inmate Charged After Alleged Burglary at Storage Facility in Rome

An inmate already at the Oneida County Jail is facing an additional charge following the investigation into an alleged burglary at a storage unit. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says road patrol deputies were called to Route 233 Storage located at 6185 State Route 233 in Rome (toward Westmoreland), New York on Thursday, August 15, 2022 after receiving calls about a possible burglary at the storage facility.
ROME, NY
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
Lite 98.7

Police Asking for Help Locating This Wanted Utica Man

Police in Utica are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Utica man who failed to report a change of residence, despite being listed on the NYS Sex Offender Registry, police say. 41-year-old Christopher Bailey is wanted by the Utica Police Department for an offense of the Sex Offender...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Deputies: Inmate Kicks Out Window in Transport Van, Tries to Escape

An inmate in Oneida County is facing some new charges after he allegedly tried to escape. In a written release Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 24-year-old Idris Brown, "an inmate who was being transported by Sheriff’s Correction Officers from Utica City Court back to the jail [allegedly] kicked the (window) out of the transport van and tried to escape through the window while the van was moving." The incident took place at approximately 11:45am on August 9, 2022. Brown had been transported to court from the jail earlier that morning for a court appearance.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Wrench Thrown into Alleged Plot to Steal Auto Repair Cash in Utica

An Oneida County man is under arrest after allegedly stealing money that was intended for the purchase of automotive repair parts. Police say that they were contacted in August 2022 by the owners of DDS Motor Sports located at 2100 Oriskany Street West in Utica, New York about the suspected theft of a large sum of money from the company. The owners said that the money was to be used to buy auto parts but had allegedly been taken.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Verdict In: Candidate For CNY Judge Had Fentanyl In System During Overdose

A lethal and illegal drug that has claimed countless lives was involved in the overdose of a former Madison County Assistant DA who is also running to be county court judge. The Madison County Sheriff's Office has released the results of a toxicology exam for former prosecutor Bradley Moses, one of two people who first responders said suffered a near-fatal overdose on July 30th while responding to a 911 call at Moses' home in the town of Nelson.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Newport NY Home Was Nearly Broken Into… by a Rabid Skunk

A home invasion is never a laughing matter; it can be an extremely scary and dangerous situation. But how would you react if the invader was a skunk?. That's exactly what happened in the town of Newport, New York earlier this month, on Friday, September 2nd. This is from the press release from Herkimer County Public Health:
NEWPORT, NY
Lite 98.7

21-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries After UTV Crash in Montague, New York

Authorities are investigation a crash in Lewis County that took the life of a young man. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers were called to Worth Road in the town of Montague, New York at approximately 4:24pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022 for a report of a UTV crash. Lewis County Search and Rescue assisted at the scene.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Don’t Fall For This Scam Call One Utica Woman Received

A Utica woman is warning about a call she received that turned out to be a scam. She didn't fall for it and hopes others don't either. Raise your hand if you're tired of getting spam calls. Me too. Especially the ones about extending your car warranty, and usually for a car you don't even own anymore. We've all had them. But there's another one making the rounds in Central New York and a Utica woman is sending out a warning after she got one.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Alleged Fight Between Two Juveniles in Clayville Sends One to Hospital

A domestic incident in Oneida County is under investigation. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says deputies were called to a location on Main Street in Clayville on Friday, September 2, 2022 after receiving a call about a stabbing and domestic incident. In addition to the OCSO, the New York State Police, Clayville Fire Department, and Edwards Ambulance also assisted with the case.
CLAYVILLE, NY
Lite 98.7

‘Chaotic and Violent Scene’ in Syracuse After Teen’s Arrest Ignites Crowd

A Central New York teenager is under arrest facing multiple charges, after a foot pursuit on Wednesday. Police were conducting a proactive patrol near the 200 block of Geddes Street in Syracuse at approximately 8:34pm on August 31, 2022 when police said they saw someone acting suspiciously who appeared to be armed. In a written release the Syracuse Police Department said, “The individual’s actions also violated several local law statutes.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

CNY Woman Captures Spirit of Late Mother on Security Camera

Do you believe in ghosts? If not, you may change your mind after seeing what a Little Falls, New York woman captured on her home security camera. Carrie Heath lost her mother, Patricia Heath more than three years ago. "I was very close to my mother. When she passed it killed me and I haven't gotten over it," said Heath.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Lite 98.7

Utica’s New Downtown Parking Garage – Officials Unveil Renderings

Due to open in March of 2024, the new parking garage for Utica's new hospital will have five levels,1,300 spaces, and a price tag just shy of $56 million. Renderings for the 530,000-square-foot structure were shared with the public on Thursday, giving a glimpse at the continued progress to "build a new healthcare system for Oneida County and the entire region," said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Back to School Bomb Threat

A regrettable start to the school year for one Central New York district as the morning began with an evacuation of the school because of a bomb threat. Authorities have since said there was not real threat to the building or students, and have made an arrest in the case.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

