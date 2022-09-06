Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Tulsa fire, police participate in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On September 11, of this year, Tulsa firefighters and police officers came together to honor the fallen. They participated in their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the First Place Tower in downtown Tulsa. Participants climbed in full gear, just as their fellow officers had...
KTUL
Tulsa police investigating hit, run that left one dead
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police were dispatched to East 11th Street and South Garnett Road around 1 a.m. on September 11. A witness called saying there had been a hit and run. Officers say a car had hit a person, then drove off. TPD says the victim died.
Broken Arrow police recover body of man missing since Aug. 30
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police said they have recovered the body of a man missing since Aug. 30 on Saturday. Robert Mundine, 86, was last seen at his apartment and a Silver Alert was soon issued. Police said Mundine suffered from dementia and heart conditions. Mundine was...
Authorities searching for inmate who walked away from Vinita prison
VINITA, Okla. — The Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita, according to the Craig County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Dallas Wayne Logan, age 45, is 6′ tall and weighs 184 lbs. He has brown hair...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Oklahoma Toffee Company raising money, collecting water bottles for Jackson, Miss.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Since their founding five years ago, the Oklahoma Toffee Company has always donated 20 percent of their sales to help Oklahoma teachers. But they are now stepping up to help another group of people in a way they never have before. "I just saw the...
KTUL
22-year-old Salina man dead after motorcycle hits tree
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Salina man died Thursday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle. Jeffery Terrell, 22, was riding his motorcycle near Leach, Okla. Wednesday when he departed the roadway, laid the motorcycle down, and struck a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Terrell was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.
KTUL
Bristow man, 14-year-old boy dead after crash in Creek County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people are dead after a crash in Creek County Thursday. Troopers say the crash happened around 4 p.m. on OK-48 near 341st Street just south of Bristow. Estle Roach and his 14-year-old passenger, both from Bristow, were pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma...
KTUL
OHP trooper helps save 6-year-old girl's life after horse incident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 6-year-old girl is alive today thanks to the quick thinking of Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Shanholtzer. On Friday, September 2, Margie Manning was kicked multiple times by her horse. This caused her to start throwing up blood. Manning and her family live out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Semi rollover causing traffic delays on Creek Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A semitruck rolled over and is causing a partial lane closure on the Creek Turnpike, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says. The semi rolled near the Riverside exit heading eastbound. Crews began working to clean the wreck around 2 p.m. Friday, but troopers say they believe it...
KTUL
14th annual 'Get Your Licks on Route 66' National Pet Adoption Tour happening in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Happening today, Sunday, September 11, from noon to 4 p.m. is the 14th annual "Get Your Licks on Route 66" National Pet Adoption Tour. The event is put on by Fido Friendly Magazine and will take place at Woodland Hills Mall located at 7021 South Memorial Drive.
TPD: Man accused of trying sale stolen bike back to owner
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after trying to sell a stolen bike back to the owner, Tulsa police said. The victim of the bike theft saw his bicycles for sale on Facebook Marketplace and contacted the seller, and the seller agreed to meet at a convenience store at 51st and Mingo, police said in a press release.
KTUL
Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Craig Co. Sheriff's search for escaped inmate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Craig County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Corrections are searching for an escaped inmate, CCSO said. Dallas Wayne Logan, 45, is an inmate at the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita and walked away from state custody. Officers say Logan was last...
KTUL
Crime Stoppers fundraiser helps fight crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — 7th street between Utica and Wheeling looks mild mannered, but Saturday it'll be crime fighting avenue. "So we’ll have tables, chairs, we’ll have a live band," said Crime Stoppers Executive Director Karen Gilbert, getting ready to hold their first BBQ fundraiser since COVID-19 suspended the event two years ago.
Man, 14-year-old die in Creek County crash
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Bristow man and a 14-year-old boy died in a Creek County crash on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened on OK-48, 10 miles south of Bristow just before 4 p.m. The 66-year-old driver and the teen were pinned in their...
22-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Delaware County.
KTUL
Tulsa firefighters to receive pay raise
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Friday Tulsa firefighters will be receiving the largest pay increase in city history. Bynum signed a contract that will give all firefighters a minimum 4% boost in pay, Tulsa Fire Union President Matt Lay said. Lay said the 'longevity' pay...
KTUL
Low water levels in Arkansas River reveal vehicle near west Tulsa bridge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A vehicle spotted in the Arkansas River in west Tulsa has caused many people to call 911, but first responders say it's not a concern. The vehicle can be seen in the river near the 23rd Street bridge. Officials say it's been there for several...
Dozens of animals pulled from Oklahoma testing facility, Humane Society of Tulsa assists
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 40 animals were removed from a medical testing facility in Oklahoma this week. The Humane Society of Tulsa assisted with the removal and provided the animals with vaccinations, heartworms tests, preventatives, and transportation. 34 dogs and seven cats were pulled from the facility. A majority...
Silver Alert Canceled After Missing 86-Year-Old Found Dead In Wooded Area
A silver alert for a missing 86-year-old man from Broken Arrow has been canceled after he was found dead Saturday morning in a wooded area, according to Broken Arrow police. A search and rescue team located Robert Mundine near the 2100 block of East Omaha Street, police said. The silver...
Comments / 0