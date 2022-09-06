ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Tulsa fire, police participate in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On September 11, of this year, Tulsa firefighters and police officers came together to honor the fallen. They participated in their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the First Place Tower in downtown Tulsa. Participants climbed in full gear, just as their fellow officers had...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police investigating hit, run that left one dead

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police were dispatched to East 11th Street and South Garnett Road around 1 a.m. on September 11. A witness called saying there had been a hit and run. Officers say a car had hit a person, then drove off. TPD says the victim died.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Accidents
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KTUL

22-year-old Salina man dead after motorcycle hits tree

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Salina man died Thursday after crashing into a tree on his motorcycle. Jeffery Terrell, 22, was riding his motorcycle near Leach, Okla. Wednesday when he departed the roadway, laid the motorcycle down, and struck a tree, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Terrell was believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bristow man, 14-year-old boy dead after crash in Creek County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people are dead after a crash in Creek County Thursday. Troopers say the crash happened around 4 p.m. on OK-48 near 341st Street just south of Bristow. Estle Roach and his 14-year-old passenger, both from Bristow, were pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma...
KTUL

OHP trooper helps save 6-year-old girl's life after horse incident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 6-year-old girl is alive today thanks to the quick thinking of Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Shanholtzer. On Friday, September 2, Margie Manning was kicked multiple times by her horse. This caused her to start throwing up blood. Manning and her family live out...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois River#Police#Alcohol#Grand River Dam Authority#Ktul
KTUL

Semi rollover causing traffic delays on Creek Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A semitruck rolled over and is causing a partial lane closure on the Creek Turnpike, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says. The semi rolled near the Riverside exit heading eastbound. Crews began working to clean the wreck around 2 p.m. Friday, but troopers say they believe it...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Man accused of trying sale stolen bike back to owner

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after trying to sell a stolen bike back to the owner, Tulsa police said. The victim of the bike theft saw his bicycles for sale on Facebook Marketplace and contacted the seller, and the seller agreed to meet at a convenience store at 51st and Mingo, police said in a press release.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
STILLWATER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Craig Co. Sheriff's search for escaped inmate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Craig County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Corrections are searching for an escaped inmate, CCSO said. Dallas Wayne Logan, 45, is an inmate at the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita and walked away from state custody. Officers say Logan was last...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Crime Stoppers fundraiser helps fight crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — 7th street between Utica and Wheeling looks mild mannered, but Saturday it'll be crime fighting avenue. "So we’ll have tables, chairs, we’ll have a live band," said Crime Stoppers Executive Director Karen Gilbert, getting ready to hold their first BBQ fundraiser since COVID-19 suspended the event two years ago.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man, 14-year-old die in Creek County crash

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Bristow man and a 14-year-old boy died in a Creek County crash on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened on OK-48, 10 miles south of Bristow just before 4 p.m. The 66-year-old driver and the teen were pinned in their...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa firefighters to receive pay raise

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Friday Tulsa firefighters will be receiving the largest pay increase in city history. Bynum signed a contract that will give all firefighters a minimum 4% boost in pay, Tulsa Fire Union President Matt Lay said. Lay said the 'longevity' pay...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy