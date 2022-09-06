Road work improvement impacting I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning drivers of lane closures starting Tuesday night, Sept. 6 for I-25 improvement work.

Drivers will see nighttime work with alternating lane closures on I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe avenue for pothole patching and mobile striping.

CDOT said that Head-to-head traffic continues on I-25, separated by a temporary barrier. This configuration will be in place 24-7 and the speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph. CDOT said that slight delays are expected and ask drivers to use extra caution while driving through construction.

The construction is part of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Program, the project is expected to be completed by 2024. More information can be found on CDOT’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.