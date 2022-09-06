$10k reward offered by anonymous donor in Metro murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been more than two years since the tragic death of Benjamin Lane.

According to Metro detectives, Lane was shot and killed outside his townhouse in East Nashville back on August 11, 2020.

Now, an anonymous donor is offering up a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Benjamin Lane, East Nashville shooting victim August 2020

Investigators said Lane and his girlfriend were putting together furniture in his home on Colbert Way when they heard a gunshot. His girlfriend said he fell to the ground, and she tried to help him.

Lane died at the hospital, according to police.

It’s a case News 2 has been following from the start . Metro police said in August of 2020 they believed it was a targeted shooting.

Metro Police said they found the area where the shooter had fired toward Lane, but the motive in the case is unclear.

Police believe the suspect at the time was in a Kia Sportage.

Lane was 30-years-old and worked for the Data Science Institute at the time of his death.

If anyone has any information about the case, they’re urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or 615-742-7463. Callers remain anonymous and qualify for an additional cash reward.

