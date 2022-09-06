Report: Abilene woman accused of sex trafficking daughter for drug money

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – An Abilene woman accused of sex trafficking her underage daughter for drug money has been arrested.



Ashley Franklin was arrested Friday for Trafficking Person and remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $150,000 bond.



Court documents reveal a child came forward and claimed Franklin would allow men to sexually assault her for money, then would use the money for drugs. This child said this happened for a span of 3 years.



The child, “reports that her mother would be present and supervise while the men performed sex acts,” according to the documents. She said these assaults would happen every other day.



Other children that were under Franklin’s care were interviewed as well and they corroborated what this child said about drug use and men and the home, according to the documents.



When given a polygraph exam, the documents state Franklin showed deception when she denied the allegations.



No further information has been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.