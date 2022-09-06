ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Report: Abilene woman accused of sex trafficking daughter for drug money

By Erica Garner
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxQ3a_0hkQLURn00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – An Abilene woman accused of sex trafficking her underage daughter for drug money has been arrested.

Ashley Franklin was arrested Friday for Trafficking Person and remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Court documents reveal a child came forward and claimed Franklin would allow men to sexually assault her for money, then would use the money for drugs. This child said this happened for a span of 3 years.

The child, “reports that her mother would be present and supervise while the men performed sex acts,” according to the documents. She said these assaults would happen every other day.

Other children that were under Franklin’s care were interviewed as well and they corroborated what this child said about drug use and men and the home, according to the documents.

When given a polygraph exam, the documents state Franklin showed deception when she denied the allegations.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Drugs#Drug Money#Violent Crime#Ktab#Trafficking Person#Nexstar Media Inc#Everythinglubbock Com
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy