ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Lite 98.7

Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores

With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
TRAVEL
Lite 98.7

It’s Official! Best Spot for Bass Fishing is Here In Upstate New York

Looks like Bassmaster Magazine can't get enough of our nice fat bass!. The popular angler publication named the St. Lawrence River as the best spot for bass fishing in the entire country. In fact, their latest rankings of '100 Best Bass Lakes of 2022' included some other New York waterways: Erie/Upper Niagara River (#8 overall), Champlain (#4 Northeastern Division), Cayuga (#12 Northeastern Division), Oneida (#18 Northeastern Division) and Chautauqua (#25 Northeastern Division).
HOBBIES
Lite 98.7

Watch 2022 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture Come Down & Get Recycled Into Energy

The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone, but this year’s butter sculpture lives on. Watch how it goes from a work of art into electricity to power farms and homes. From beginning to end, The American Dairy Association North East makes sure none of the 800-pound sculpture is wasted. The butter that comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia is scrap, unsuitable for sale or consumption. After the fair is over, a second dairy farm recycles the artwork. Watch as the sculpture that took almost two weeks to complete is dismantled in less than a day.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Academic Year#First Day Of School#K12
Lite 98.7

Brown Bags Will Soon Be No More at All New York Walmart Stores

Attention Walmart customers. Say goodbye to brown bags. First, it was plastic. Now it's paper. Walmart will be removing all bags from New York stores. Plastic bags are long gone in New York after legislation was signed in 2019 banning single-use plastic bags in the state. Now paper bags will soon follow suit, at least at Walmart stores.
Lite 98.7

Enchanted Forest Water Safari Calls Out Trespasser on Facebook

Enchanted Forest Water Safari has closed for the season, but it looks like not everyone got the memo. Having a water park in the heart of Adirondack Park means there's probably going to be a few non-human visitors from time to time. Park staff recently shared the photo on Facebook of a black bear strolling through the grounds.
INTERNET
Lite 98.7

Live In New York State? Watch For Cash In Your Mailbox

Welcome back to school! The fall is in the air and the summer is nothing more than great memories and photos on our phones and social media. The back-to-school routine can have it's challenges and it can also have it's benefits. One of them may be waiting in the mailbox outside your home.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Lite 98.7

7 Wacky Foods We’d Love to See at the New York State Fair in 2023

Half the fun of going to the Great New York State Fair every year is to try one of the new delicious food novelties that have been Frankenstein'd up for the masses. It's always fun to flip the proverbial bird to your doctor by consuming an entire week's worth of calories in one flimsy paper boat. "What will they think of next?!" always comes to mind when you're at the Fair.
FOOD & DRINKS
Lite 98.7

Is Classic Rock ‘Aging Out’ of the New York State Fair?

No matter how you slice it, rock bands are no longer the biggest draw at the Great New York State Fair. According to recent figures released by organizers, hip-hop and R&B acts drew the biggest crowds in 2022. Foreigner, however, did draw a very respectable 38,000 fans at Chevy Park this year, which is considered fourth biggest all time.
MUSIC
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy