Amid confusion, Vermont education officials say that masks can be required in certain school situations
Vermont’s Secretary of Education officials told superintendents last week that masking in schools could be necessary to protect at-risk students. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid confusion, Vermont education officials say that masks can be required in certain school situations.
WCAX
Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it. “The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far...
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire
For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Tuna
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a two-year-old cat named Tuna!. Tuna is a neutered male, and was brought to the Humane Society because his owners could no longer take care of him. According to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, Tuna is a sometimes...
mynbc5.com
British-themed event in Stowe honors Queen Elizabeth a day after her death
STOWE, Vt. — People at an annual, British-themedevent in Stowe on Friday remember Queen Elizabeth and her historic reign just a day after her death. The British Invasion Car Show has been happening in Stowe for 31 years, featuring English-made cars. Over a decade ago, they turned it into a block party with music and food for anyone, car owner or not, to get in on the fun.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire environmental officials issue boil water order for Whitefield
WHITEFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire environmental officials ordered Whitefield residents to boil water until further notice. The state said their testing found E.coli in the water system. People in Whitefield should boil water for at least a minute before cooking, drinking or brushing teeth to make sure it is...
mynbc5.com
Couple pays it forward with free flowers after COVID-19 canceled wedding celebration
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Burlington shop gave away free bouquets of flowers on Wednesday after a couple caught COVID-19 and had to cancel their wedding celebration. Jana Qualey owns Home & Garden Vermont right off of Church Street. She had already prepared 18 arrangements for a repeat client when they called her at 8 a.m. that morning to tell her the party was canceled.
Western wildfire smoke leads to hazy skies in New England
National Weather Service meteorologists in Burlington say smoke moving eastward could make the sky appear “milky” or hazy.
WCAX
International boat show hits Burlington waterfront
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a special event on Burlington’s waterfront this weekend for boat lovers. The International Boat Show has come to Lake Champlain for the first time. The Antique and Classic Boat Society has shows on lakes around the country every year and this one is hosted by the local chapter.
WCAX
US Army and GlobalFoundries joining forces
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont organizations are joining forces to give veterans and those in the armed forces a chance to further their career paths outside of the military. “We’re starting it now, but we believe it’s going to really carry through to the future,” John Lafreniere, Deputy Director...
NECN
Missing Hiker Found in Connecticut River: State Police
A missing hiker's body was found Thursday in the Connecticut River, and New Hampshire officials are investigating it as a possible drowning. According to New Hampshire State Police, the hiker was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the police department in Norwich, Vermont. Authorities learned the hiker, who had been staying at a hostel near Route 5 and the Connecticut River, had last been seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday headed toward the river on the Vermont side.
WCAX
Two men arrested in connection with Burlington homicide
A federal judge has ruled that New York state cannot require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
Vermont farmers get loans to renovate worker housing
Sixteen farmers are part of a pilot program seen as key to keeping staff. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont farmers get loans to renovate worker housing.
Hikers plead guilty after rescue on New Hampshire mountain
LITTLETON, N.H. – Two hikers pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges after an elaborate rescue mission in New Hampshire over the summer.A 22-year-old Lowell man and a 25-year-old from Windsor, N.H. both pleaded guilty recently to reckless conduct charges in exchange for a $200 fine and $48 penalty assessment.The charges stemmed from a June rescue in Franconia Notch State Park. The men left the trail and climbed dangerous ledges without proper equipment or shoes, and became stuck. Rescuers spent hours saving the men and eventually had to rappel down the cliffside."The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions. When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm's way, they need to be held accountable," Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's Law Enforcement Division said.
WCAX
Orleans County Fair gets underway
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orleans County Fair is underway in Barton. Agriculture, attractions and food are all part of the festivities. The fair’s president, Jason Sicard, says it has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic and is bigger than ever. “It’s open! We’re here for the county and...
vermontbiz.com
Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US
Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
mynbc5.com
Missing hiker found dead in possible drowning
NORWICH, Vt. — A man was found dead after a possible drowning in the Connecticut River. Norwich, Vermont Police said they received a call on Thursday morning that a hiker had been missing since Wednesday evening. Police said Joseph Harvey, 45, of Prentiss, Mississippi was last seen heading toward...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters respond to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
BURLINGTON, Vt. — People in Burlington are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “I’m sad because I served in the U.S. Air Force in England for five years and developed a respect for the queen, so yeah I’m sad,” said Stewart McDonald, who was walking Church Street in Burlington around the time the news of the Queen’s death broke.
WCAX
New details on plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by Vermonters
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide. Sandy Belisle takes a shine to her job. Primary Preview: The race for US Senate in New Hampshire. In the race for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, nearly a dozen Republican candidates are vying for their party’s nomination to take on the likely nominee for the Democrats, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan.
WCAX
Burlington Police release data on shootings
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the unprecedented spike in gun violence in the Queen City in recent months, The Burlington Police have released a breakdown of gun incidents over the years to add context. Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents in Burlington. The majority -- 23 -- have...
