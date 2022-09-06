ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Will Call of Duty remain on PlayStation?

Best answer: Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation for at least three more releases (ending in 2024), according to those familiar with the current agreement between Activision and Sony. Microsoft has offered to keep it on PlayStation for three additional years after the current agreement ends, but Sony has called that offer "inadequate."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Console and Controller Colors Revealed by PlayStation

Sony has today unveiled that it will be releasing a new PlayStation 5 color scheme for both the console and DualSense controller in a little over a month. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, Sony has slowly been releasing new DualSense controller colors to go along with swappable covers for the console itself. Now, Sony will be letting loose a whole new collection later this fall that will also include a variant of the PS5's wireless headset.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Game#God Of War#Ragnarok#Gameplay#Video Game#Sony Santa Monica
CNET

PS5 Update Released With 1440p Resolution

Sony announced a new software update for the Playstation 5 today with a string of features available globally. After launching beta tests in July in select countries, the company rolled out 1440p support, enhanced audio settings, gamelists and more options for the party experience when gaming. If your monitor or...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Single-player Battlefield content is coming from a new EA studio

Electronic Arts announced a new studio dedicated to developing single-player narrative campaigns for the Battlefield franchise. Located in Kirkland, Washington, the studio is called Ridgeline Games and is led by game director and Halo-co-creator Marcus Lehto. “It is a great honor to have the opportunity to collaborate with DICE and...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon

Comments / 0

Community Policy