Will Call of Duty remain on PlayStation?
Best answer: Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation for at least three more releases (ending in 2024), according to those familiar with the current agreement between Activision and Sony. Microsoft has offered to keep it on PlayStation for three additional years after the current agreement ends, but Sony has called that offer "inadequate."
New PS5 Console and Controller Colors Revealed by PlayStation
Sony has today unveiled that it will be releasing a new PlayStation 5 color scheme for both the console and DualSense controller in a little over a month. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, Sony has slowly been releasing new DualSense controller colors to go along with swappable covers for the console itself. Now, Sony will be letting loose a whole new collection later this fall that will also include a variant of the PS5's wireless headset.
Niantic's Marvel World of Heroes in development for Android
Niantic's bringing another augmented reality game to Android, this time starring Marvel superheroes.
Mobile RTS rides again with Iron Marines Invasion for Android
Ironhide Game Studio is back at it again with a much-anticipated sequel to 2017’s Iron Marines — Iron Marines Invasion. Defend your position, deploy your heroes, and battle it out with alien foes galore in this challenging real-time strategy mobile game.
How does gaming mode work on the OnePlus 10T?
Gaming mode on the OnePlus 10T is designed to help you stay focused and game better, but how does it work, and what can it do? We have the answers.
Slaycation Paradise and three more games coming to Stadia soon
Google revealed another four games will be coming to Stadia, though all listed as "soon."
PS5 Update Released With 1440p Resolution
Sony announced a new software update for the Playstation 5 today with a string of features available globally. After launching beta tests in July in select countries, the company rolled out 1440p support, enhanced audio settings, gamelists and more options for the party experience when gaming. If your monitor or...
Single-player Battlefield content is coming from a new EA studio
Electronic Arts announced a new studio dedicated to developing single-player narrative campaigns for the Battlefield franchise. Located in Kirkland, Washington, the studio is called Ridgeline Games and is led by game director and Halo-co-creator Marcus Lehto. “It is a great honor to have the opportunity to collaborate with DICE and...
Call of Duty Mobile season 8 inspired by spy thrillers, Warzone Mobile info to be revealed soon
Call of Duty Mobile's eighth season is all about spies, while more information is coming on Warzone Mobile very soon.
