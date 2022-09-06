ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Ewing's 5 straight birdies leads to LPGA win in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing ran off five straight on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour’s return to Cincinnati. Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year. The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes for a 65. Maria Fassi of Mexico had a 71 and finished alone in third, her best LPGA finish.
The Independent

US Open final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud tennis updates in battle to be world No 1

Carlos Alcaraz battles Casper Ruud as the next generation of men’s tennis arrives. The winner will make a breakthrough in the grand slams and also rise to No 1 in the world rankings in a fascinating final at Flushing Meadowsn in New York. Alcaraz, the No 3 seed, battled past Frances Tiafoe over five gruelling sets, a third successive five-set match following brutal contests against Marin Cilic and Janik Sinner. While Ruud, the No 5 seed, had too much for Karen Khachanov and Matteo Berrettini in his impressive run to the final.It is Ruud’s second final of 2022 after going...
