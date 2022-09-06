CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing ran off five straight on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour’s return to Cincinnati. Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year. The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes for a 65. Maria Fassi of Mexico had a 71 and finished alone in third, her best LPGA finish.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 MINUTES AGO