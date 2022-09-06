Smoke in the air? Washington health department offers these tips to stay safe

With Washington state in the middle of wildfire season, the Washington Department of Health urges residents to be prepared in case smoke is bad.

When the air is smoky it is best for you and your pets to stay inside and keep your indoor air as clean as possible, according to an August press release from the department.

So what is the key to protecting yourself from smoke? Being prepared.

How to prepare for smokey air conditions:

The health department recommends preparing your home and staying alert before smokey weather hits. Here are a few actions the department advises:

▪ Buy a HEPA portable air cleaner for your home. It will filter out smoke and keep your air clean and safe.

▪ Check current and forecasted smoke conditions and wildfires. The Washington Smoke Blog monitors air quality and wildfires throughout the state.

▪ Learn how to keep your home cool in warm weather when you have to keep your windows closed because of smoke.

What to do during smokey air conditions:

▪ Limit your time outdoors and the intensity of physical activity outside.

▪ Avoid using incense, candles, fireplaces and gas stoves.

▪ Avoid smoking indoors.

▪ Avoid vacuuming unless your vacuum has a HEPA filter, as vacuuming stirs up air particles.

How smoke affects your body:

People with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart disease, as well as children, pregnant women and wildfire smoke responders, are most at risk of sickness from wildfire smoke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Smoke can cause various health problems, according to the Washington Department of Health:

▪ Eye, nose and throat irritation.

▪ Shortness of breath or wheezing.

▪ Coughing.

▪ Headache.

▪ Fatigue.

▪ Aggravation of existing conditions such as heart and lung diseases.

▪ Psychological stress or other mental health concerns.

Wildfire smoke and mental health

Wildfire smoke can also negatively affect your mental health, the department of health warns.

Long periods of wildfire smoke, limited sunlight and an impact on your daily routine can cause feelings of sadness and isolation.

The department recommends protecting your mental health by:

▪ Identify a family member or friend you can ask for help, or to check up on you. Stay connected with others.

▪ Check-in with loved ones throughout wildfire smoke isolation.

▪ Exercise lightly indoors.

