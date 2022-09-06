ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
wksu.org

Akron City Council puts civilian review board on November ballot - but some disagree with logistics

Akron City Council voted in a special meeting Thursday for a civilian police review board to go before voters in November – but not all council members agree with the plan. Advocacy groups gathered 3,315 valid signatures from registered Akron voters on a petition for a charter amendment that would create a nine-member board to monitor citizen complaints against police, according to city council clerk Sara Biviano.
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Lorain (OH) City Council Approves Nearly $1 Million in Fire Department Upgrades

Lorain City Council opened up its checkbook and will fund nearly $1 million in improvements for its fire department, MorningJournal.com reported Wednesday. The council voted unanimously at its September 6 meeting to fund a $292,400 roof repair at the Central Fire Station, located at Broadway and West 14th Street, and pay for a $633,000 Sutphen pumper truck, the report said.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
cityofbayvillage.com

City of Bay Village is Hiring!

This position is responsible for providing general finance related clerical duties and personal and/or telephone assistance to visitors, outside callers, and residents. This position is scheduled 28 hours per week, the shifts are varied Monday through Friday between 8:30am to 4:40pm. Pay range for the position is $12.93 to $18.62 per hour.
jocoreport.com

Accident Knocks Out Power To 2,000 Customers

CLEVELAND – A two vehicle accident Friday morning sent two people to the hospital. It also knocked out power to about 2,000 Duke Energy customers in the Cleveland community in Johnston County. The collision was reported around 10:15am at the intersection of Cleveland Road and South Shiloh Road. After...
cityofmentor.com

Munson Road Repairs Scheduled to Begin September 12, 2022

Motorists are advised that crews will be performing full depth concrete repairs on Munson Road between Civic Center Boulevard and Center Street beginning Monday, September 12, 2022. Southbound traffic will be detoured at the Munson/Center intersection via Center Street and Civic Center Boulevard while the work occurs. One-way northbound traffic...
cleveland19.com

Non-hazardous oil spills in Chagrin River

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake Fire confirmed there was a non-hazardous oil spill in the Chagrin River on Sept. 7. Willoughby notified EFD of the spill at 12:21 p.m. when a light sheen was detected in near the SR-2 overpass., EFD said. The Ohio EPA, Lake County General Health District,...
EASTLAKE, OH

