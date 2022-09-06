Wood (shoulder) is improving but is still being evaluated, with his expected return date not yet clear, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Wood hit the injured list with a left shoulder impingement in early September but has yet to be shut down for the year. Even with the Giants all but eliminated from postseason contention, it looks as though he has a shot to make it back for at least a start or two late in the year, though that's not guaranteed. The team is expected to go with a bullpen game when his turn comes up Sunday against the Cubs.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO