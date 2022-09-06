Read full article on original website
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
CBS Sports
Charles Barkley reveals 'inside information' from Knicks exec on why they didn't trade for Donovan Mitchell
The aftermath of the seismic trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been almost as intriguing as the deal itself. On one hand, we have the Cavs, now positioned to be a legitimate Eastern Conference contender for years to come -- on the other, we have the Jazz, a team that just two seasons ago was the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and has now clearly thrown up the rebuild flag.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Absent from Sunday's lineup
Arenado is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates. Arenado is mired in a 6-for-34 (.176) slump, so he will get a day off after starting 14 straight games. Brendan Donovan will man the hot corner in Arenado's place.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Offensive explosion in rout
Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBI in a 14-2 win Thursday in Oakland. Gonzalez singled and scored in the second, doubled and scored in the fifth and smashed a three-run homer in the sixth. It was his first four-hit game of his career and his second game with at least three hits in his last five starts. After struggling with a .198/.282/.339 slash line in 33 games for Triple-A Charlotte before his promotion, the 25-year-old has attacked big-league pitching, posting a .339/.356/.500 line in 15 contests. He's started 11 of Chicago's last 12 games and should continue to see regular playing time over the next couple of weeks.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Inactive for Week 1
Mims (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens. With Mims the odd man out in Week 1, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios are in line to work as the team's top wideout options versus Baltimore.
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: To be game-time call
Coach Brian Daboll said Friday that he wants Shepard (Achilles) to be a game-time decision for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Titans, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. It remains to be seen whether Shepard will be limited in Friday's practice, but it sounds like the veteran wideout's status will come down to the wire in any event. Considering that he's less than nine full months removed from a left Achilles tear, there's no guarantee that Shepard handles a complete assortment of offensive snaps Week 1, even if he does suit up.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ed Oliver: Spotted in walking boot postgame
Oliver (ankle) was seen wearing a walking boot on his right leg following the Bills' 31-10 win over the Rams on Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Oliver had to leave Thursday's contest after he sustained an unspecified ankle injury at some point during the first half. The 2021 first-round pick attempted to return early on in the second half, but he was able to play just three additional defensive snaps before sitting out the remainder of Buffalo's season-opening win. Oliver's timeline for a return is currently unclear heading into the Bills' next matchup against the Titans on Sept. 19.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Placed on injured list
Madrigal was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Madrigal exited Friday's matchup with a groin issue, and he'll be sidelined for at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with a strain. Zach McKinstry is starting at second base Saturday against the Giants and should see the majority of the playing time at the keystone during Madrigal's absence.
CBS Sports
Giants' Alex Wood: Improving but still being evaluated
Wood (shoulder) is improving but is still being evaluated, with his expected return date not yet clear, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Wood hit the injured list with a left shoulder impingement in early September but has yet to be shut down for the year. Even with the Giants all but eliminated from postseason contention, it looks as though he has a shot to make it back for at least a start or two late in the year, though that's not guaranteed. The team is expected to go with a bullpen game when his turn comes up Sunday against the Cubs.
CBS Sports
Twins' Max Kepler: Remains on bench Thursday
Kepler (hip) isn't starting Thursday against the Yankees. Kepler will remain out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game as he continues to manage a hip injury, though he's appeared off the bench in two of the last three matchups. Kyle Garlick is starting in right field and leading off Thursday.
CBS Sports
Lions' Frank Ragnow: Wants to play Week 1
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Ragnow (groin) wants to play in Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Eagles, but they'll wait to determine his status until they see how he responds to Friday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Ragnow missed the final 13 games last...
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: On bench Saturday
Madrigal (groin) isn't starting Saturday against the Giants. Madrigal was removed from Friday's matchup due to right groin tightness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for at least one game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Zach McKinstry will start at second base and lead off.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Heads to bench
Bohm will sit Saturday against the Nationals. Bohm will sit for the first time in over two weeks. He's hit .309/.328/.400 in 13 games since his last time on the bench. Edmundo Sosa will handle the hot corner Saturday.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Sitting out Friday
Harper is not in the lineup for Friday's contest against the Nationals. Harper will sit on the bench Friday as the Nationals will begin the game with lefty Patrick Corbin on the mound. Alec Bohm will take over as Washington's designated hitter, causing Edmundo Sosa to pick up a start at third base.
CBS Sports
Jets' Conor McDermott: Not available Sunday
McDermott (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens. McDermott re-signed with the Jets after being released ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, but he'll be unavailable for Week 1. In his absence, Grant Hermanns will be only active offensive tackle behind Max Mitchell and George Fant.
NFL・
WATCH: James Bradberry's first Eagles interception is a pick-six
Bradberry took the ball tipped by Kyzir White late in the second quarter and picked it off at Detroit’s 27-yard-line, then took it to the house to give the Birds a 21-7 lead.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jeff Driskel: Bumps to active roster
The Texans elevated Driskel to the active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. This move may be a contingency in the event one of the Texans' top two quarterbacks -- Davis Mills or Kyle Allen -- suffers an injury during pregame warmups for Week 1 against the Colts. A decision on Driskel's availability, or lack thereof, will come about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Returns to lineup
Stanton (foot) is starting Saturday against the Rays, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Stanton was out of the lineup for the last four games, but he appeared off the bench Thursday and Friday. The 32-year-old is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Saturday.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Impresses again in laugher
Cease (14-6) earned the victory Thursday in Oakland, striking out nine in six scoreless innings while allowing three hits and two walks in a 14-2 win. Cease made it look easy Thursday, allowing just one baserunner to reach second base and punching out nine. He's allowed only four hits and four walks while fanning 16 in 15 scoreless innings in September. In Thursday's outing, he passed the 200 strikeout mark for the second consecutive season. The 26-year-old's ERA has dropped to 2.06 for the year and he's certainly in contention for the American League Cy Young award. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against Colorado.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Out of Thursday's lineup
Cabrera is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins. Cabrera started the past five contests and will receive a day off after he went 2-for-19 with two RBI, a run and six strikeouts during that stretch. Aaron Hicks, Estevan Florial and Aaron Judge will start from left to right in the outfield Thursday.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Matt Vierling: Not starting Saturday
Vierling isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Nationals. Vierling has gone 3-for-15 with a double, two runs and a strikeout over the last five games but will head to the bench for the second time in the last three matchups. Nick Maton is starting in right field and batting sixth.
