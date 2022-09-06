ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

Body of elderly man who walked away from Bluffton care facility found near pond, cops say

By Evan McKenna, Sofia Sanchez
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 4 days ago

The body of an elderly man who was reported missing from a Bluffton memory care facility was found Tuesday morning, according to police officials and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

Jack Tribble, 79, of Bluffton, was reported missing on Aug. 23 after walking out of The Palmettos of Bluffton, an elderly care home located around U.S. 170. Tribble’s body was found near the facility, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens said.

Tribble was found around 11:25 a.m. in a heavily wooded and swampy area with several ponds less than half a mile from the care facility, said Sgt. Ryan Fazekas with the Bluffton Police Department. There was no indication of trauma, he said.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office responded around 11:42 a.m., according to Coroner David Ott. Tribble’s body was found near the edge of a pond, Ott said.

Police began search efforts for Tribble on Aug. 24 — including search parties, helicopters, ATVs and K-9 units — but discontinued their efforts after they “saturated” the immediate area, Bluffton Police Sgt. Bonifacio Perez previously told the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

Tribble had dementia with Lewy bodies , a type of progressive dementia leading to declines in thinking, reasoning and independent function that can result in confusion, hallucinations and slowness of movement, his wife, Margaret Tribble , said in a video shared on a Facebook page dedicated to the search effort.

Tribble was last seen on surveillance video walking away from the facility. He had been off of his medication since his disappearance, was likely to be “feeling isolated, alone and very frightened,” Margaret Tribble said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crERx_0hkQJVG600
A recent photo shows Jack Tribble, reported missing from The Palmettos assisted living facility in Bluffton on Aug. 23, 2022. Bluffton Police Department

The Bluffton Police Department, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the Spartanburg County Search and Rescue, the S.C. K-9 Search and Rescue and the Richland County CID Forensic K-9 Unit helped in the search, Fazekas said.

A time or cause of death were not immediately available. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, Ott said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPo2b_0hkQJVG600
A frame from a security camera shows Jack Tribble leaving The Palmettos of Bluffton, an assisted living facility. Bluffton Police Department

Comments / 8

Jane Greaves
4d ago

The Palmettos assisted living facility needs to be held accountable and liable for the needless death of Mr. Tribble! Don’t they have a security system to prevent dementia patients or residents from wandering off ?? This is just awful.

Reply(1)
15
Related
wtoc.com

Man dies in fire at Hilton head vacation home

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Deputies responded to a fire early Friday morning on Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head. Hilton Head Fire Rescue says six people were vacationing in the home. Four people escaped and another person was taken to the hospital. Deputies say the...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of law enforcement gathered this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church for former Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan’s funeral service. WTOC wasn’t able to be inside to film the service, but from the outside you could see the outpouring of love for Officer Brannan.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
City
Bluffton, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Beaufort, SC
Bluffton, SC
Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Deputies arrest Beaufort man for shooting at women

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a Beaufort man for allegedly shooting at a pair of women early Friday morning. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Nehemiah Wilson shot at the women while they were siting inside a car in front of a home on Shanklin Road. The shooting stemmed from an argument between […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Deputies find loaded gun in locker at Whale Branch High School

SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies found a loaded pistol in a bookbag stored inside a student’s locker at Whale Branch High School on Friday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the 15-year-old will be detained at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, S.C. Deputies charged the teen with possession of a […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

63-year-old dead after fatal fire in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire in Palmetto Dunes that killed a 63-year-old man from Missouri early this morning. According to officials, emergency services were dispatched to 1 Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes, Hilton Head Island around 3:00 a.m. […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly Care#Ponds#Assisted Living Facility#Sheriff S Office#Coroner S Office#K 9#Bluffton Police Sgt
WCBD Count on 2

K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJCL

Georgia State Patrol: Crash on I-16 in Pembroke traps 4, injures 6

PEMBROKE, Ga. — Six people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-16 in Pembroke Saturday night. According to Georgia State Patrol, the rollover crash happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near mile marker 133. GSP said a preliminary investigation suggests a silver Nissan...
PEMBROKE, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing Savannah teen found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Friday update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Kelyn Glover was last seen Wednesday on the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Kelyn is described as 5...
SAVANNAH, GA
iheart.com

WANTED: murderous home invading Colleton County carjacker

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of shooting a Cottageville man. Deputies say the man forced his way into the victim’s home around 11 a.m. Tuesday where he shot and killed him. The man then left the scene in the victim’s 2011 Honda Accord with South Carolina license plate UXD445, deputies say.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
3K+
Followers
104
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy