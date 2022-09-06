ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Gopher extermination mishap sets carport ablaze, California fire officials say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Nature may have come out on top in this battle of man vs. gopher.

A “gopher gasser” set in an effort to exterminate gophers and ground squirrels set fire to a carport near Redding, officials with the Shasta-Trinity Unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a news release.

A photo from the agency shows firefighters examining a burned carport at a mobile home park at Knighton Road and Meadow Lane south of Redding on Monday, Sept. 5.

“Gopher gassers” are devices that ignite to produce toxic gasses to exterminate gophers, ground squirrels and other burrowing creatures.

The homeowner set one beneath the carport about two hours before the fire broke out, firefighters said.

“Use good judgment in outdoor activities to prevent wildfire,” officials warned.

Comments / 1

